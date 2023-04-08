https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/chad-demands-that-german-ambassador-leave-country---statement-1109262034.html
Chad Demands That German Ambassador Leave Country - Statement
Chad Demands That German Ambassador Leave Country - Statement
The Chadian government has demanded that the German ambassador leave the country within 48 hours, according to a statement released by Chad’s Communication Ministry.
2023-04-08T03:52+0000
2023-04-08T03:52+0000
2023-04-08T03:52+0000
africa
chad
germany
ambassador
expulsion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/08/1109261876_0:78:3365:1971_1920x0_80_0_0_2c1564f049000540dd8dd587e0161dde.jpg
The ministry said on Sunday that the reason for the expulsion of the diplomat was that the German ambassador to Chad, Jan Christian Gordon Kricke, has demonstrated "discourteous attitude" and a lack of respect for "diplomatic customs."In April 2021, long-ruling Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno died from wounds sustained in clashes with rebels from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad. Following his death, the country's military established the Transitional Military Council set to rule for 18 months until new elections were held.The council was headed by 37-year-old General Mahamat Idris Deby Itno, the son of the deceased president. As that deadline approached, a nationwide forum organized by Deby junior set a new 24-month time frame for holding the elections, and proclaimed him Chad's interim president on October 8, 2022.
africa
chad
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/08/1109261876_318:0:3049:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_185d05796f40fbaa7e8fa38d6ec01dff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
jan christian gordon kricke expulsion, german ambassador leaves chad, german ambassador to chad discourteous attitude to diplomatic customs
jan christian gordon kricke expulsion, german ambassador leaves chad, german ambassador to chad discourteous attitude to diplomatic customs
Chad Demands That German Ambassador Leave Country - Statement
TUNIS (Sputnik) - The Chadian government has demanded that the German ambassador leave the country within 48 hours, according to a statement released by Chad’s Communication Ministry.
The ministry said on Sunday that the reason for the expulsion of the diplomat was that the German ambassador to Chad, Jan Christian Gordon Kricke, has demonstrated "discourteous attitude" and a lack of respect for "diplomatic customs."
In April 2021, long-ruling Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno died
from wounds sustained in clashes with rebels from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad. Following his death, the country's military established the Transitional Military Council set to rule for 18 months until new elections were held.
The council was headed by 37-year-old General Mahamat Idris Deby Itno
, the son of the deceased president. As that deadline approached, a nationwide forum organized by Deby junior set a new 24-month time frame
for holding the elections, and proclaimed him Chad's interim president on October 8, 2022.