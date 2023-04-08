https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/chad-demands-that-german-ambassador-leave-country---statement-1109262034.html

Chad Demands That German Ambassador Leave Country - Statement

The Chadian government has demanded that the German ambassador leave the country within 48 hours, according to a statement released by Chad’s Communication Ministry.

The ministry said on Sunday that the reason for the expulsion of the diplomat was that the German ambassador to Chad, Jan Christian Gordon Kricke, has demonstrated "discourteous attitude" and a lack of respect for "diplomatic customs."In April 2021, long-ruling Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno died from wounds sustained in clashes with rebels from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad. Following his death, the country's military established the Transitional Military Council set to rule for 18 months until new elections were held.The council was headed by 37-year-old General Mahamat Idris Deby Itno, the son of the deceased president. As that deadline approached, a nationwide forum organized by Deby junior set a new 24-month time frame for holding the elections, and proclaimed him Chad's interim president on October 8, 2022.

