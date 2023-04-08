https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/cocaine--crack-are-back-in-nyc-and-fentanyl-makes-everything-much-worse---reports-1109281968.html

Cocaine & Crack Are Back in NYC, And Fentanyl Makes Everything Much Worse - Reports

Law enforcement officials of Big Apple report on rise in Colombian cocaine imports, which led to the big return of crack and subsequently in turf wars.

2023-04-08T23:02+0000

Law enforcement officials of the Big Apple report on a rise in Colombian cocaine imports. Officials says that an average dose of white powder can be purchased for only 10$. This has made powdered cocaine a cheap party drug and its price been leveled to nearly match marijuana.But buyers of powdered cocaine face the risk of instant death from fentanyl, since suppliers use this additive for increasing the effects. Apart from opioid mixes dealers might also prepare blends of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, meth, tramadol, and the sedative xylazine. The latter, mixed with drugs, can quickly lead to the fatal outcomes.Health Department tried to stop fentanyl crisis by distributing 159,951 kits of naloxone, also known as Narcan, which can prevent death from an unintended fentanyl overdose. The authority additionally released 32,000 testing strips to detect the presence of the fentanyl.The roots of cocaine influx might be traced back to the 50% surge in Colombian coca production, which now covers 245,000 hectares, up from 160,000 hectares in the 1990s (as the use of pesticides to deal with coca plantations has been discontinued for fear of provoking cancer among farmers). But there are also new and smaller coca-growing stations in Colombia, Peru, and Bolivia. Cocaine has also been taking farmer filed by storm in Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras. As a result, the price of cocaine hit the floor.The increased supply of cocaine has also led to the big return of crack, which is cocaine mixed with a base--usually baking powder--and smoked, increasing its effects but shortening its duration. With cocaine's drop in price the street price of crack is down to levels not seen in decades, with a single "rock" now available for $5.Another issue is the continual progress of technology. Online marketing and delivery services have made the drug easily accessible, with dealers luring using in new customers by advertising online. Technology has allowed drug dealers to take full advantage of e-commerce techniques to get their product into the hands of anyone who wants it.Nevertheless, the decline in prices has led to turf wars break out among crack gangs in upper Manhattan, with groups battling over street corners to control the territory, just as they did in the 1980s during the crack epidemic.

