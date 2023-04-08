https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/first-ever-hound-hooked-on-alcohol-vets-save-labrador-from-booze-addiction--1109263638.html

First-Ever Hound Hooked on Alcohol: Vets Save Labrador From Booze Addiction

First-Ever Hound Hooked on Alcohol: Vets Save Labrador From Booze Addiction

There is no direct answer how the pup became alcoholic and scientists stress that substance abuse among animals is mythically rare.

2023-04-08T08:25+0000

2023-04-08T08:25+0000

2023-04-08T08:25+0000

science & tech

alcohol abuse

alcohol

animals

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107200/01/1072000195_0:89:1920:1169_1920x0_80_0_0_8989a0d6e09bb80b22d67997bb0331e1.jpg

Coco, a 2-year-old Labrador, became the first dog to be treated from alcoholism, a British news outlet reports. The canine and his counterpart ended up in an animal shelter after the death of their owner. The dogs were suffering from seizures and found themselves in emergency care. Following a checkup, the vets were surprised to discover that the canines were suffering from alcohol withdrawal. The second pup unfortunately passed away, however, Coco spent four weeks sedated and eventually survived. The vets state that the Labrador is starting to behave like a normal dog, despite the fact that he is still suffering psychologically from anxiety and other issues. But soon the pooch will be ready for adoption.Allegedly, the dogs became addicted to drinking booze while their then owner would fall asleep.Alcoholism among animals is generally uncharted territory for researchers, since there are too few documented cases and most evidence is anecdotal. For instance, it was long believed that elephants in South Africa got drunk by eating marula tree fruits. However, a study conducted by Steve Morris, David Humphreys, and Dan Reynolds of the University of Bristol showed that while elephants would not refuse something containing alcohol, their weight makes intoxication extremely unlikely.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221201/finland-sees-spike-in-alcohol-related-mortality-since-sales-reform-1104918479.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220807/from-a-casual-glass-of-wine-to-full-blown-alcoholism-watch-out-for-warning-signs-says-study-1099358176.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

alcohol, alcoholism, alcoholic labrador, koko alcoholism, animal care alcoholism