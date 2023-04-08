https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/how-corporate-media-companies-serve-the-interests-of-empire-1109255268.html

How Corporate Media Companies Serve The Interests of Empire

How Corporate Media Companies Serve The Interests of Empire

Idaho Passes “Abortion Trafficking” Law, Millions Set To Lose Healthcare Benefits 08.04.2023, Sputnik International

2023-04-08T09:50+0000

2023-04-08T09:50+0000

2023-04-08T09:50+0000

by any means necessary

abortion

healthcare

ncaa

lgbtq

tennessee

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109254959_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b944e440c788377ce3c3db00b1240837.png

How Corporate Media Companies Serve The Interests of Empire Idaho Passes “Abortion Trafficking” Law, Millions Set To Lose Healthcare Benefits, Biden Fails To Protect Trans Athletes.

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jodi Dean, Professor of Political Sciences at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and co-author of Organize, Fight, Win Black Communist Women’s Political Writing to discuss the signing of a law in Idaho which criminalizes anyone who assists a minor in obtaining an abortion without parental consent.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance and Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign to discuss the winding down of pandemic-era public health benefits which will leave 15 million people without access to healthcare, how this is connected to the ending of the national emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and how this continues to demonstrate the prioritization of funding for war over the needs of people.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the selective outrage over Louisiana State University basketball player Angel Reese mimicking University of Iowa player Caitlin Clark’s taunt during the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament final, the Biden administration’s new regulations restricting outright bans on transgender athletes from competing on women’s sports teams but allowing for loopholes that would still allow such bans, and a recent Supreme Court ruling stopping the enforcement of West Virginia’s ban on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports in schools.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, a father, husband, Professor of Africana Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power” to discuss the labeling of NPR’s Twitter account as “state-affiliated media” and the relationship between so-called independent private media and the state, the expulsion of two Black legislators from the Tennessee state legislature in response to their protest against gun violence on the state house floor, and the difference between building a platform and building a movement.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

tennessee

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

abortion, healthcare, ncaa, lgbtq, tennessee, аудио, radio