Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
DPR Official Calls Out Global Bodies' Inaction on Cases of Torture By Kiev
DPR Official Calls Out Global Bodies' Inaction on Cases of Torture By Kiev
International agencies have never taken any appropriate measures against Ukraine over reported cases of torture of captive soldiers of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), DPR Ombudswoman Daria Morozova told Sputnik.
The ombudswoman's office says that interviews with DPR servicemen returning from Ukrainian captivity and forensic data suggest that nearly all the soldiers were subjected to torture, beatings, and other forms of abuse by Ukraine's armed formations.
torture, ukrainian war crimes, kiev regime war crimes, torture of prisoners of war
torture, ukrainian war crimes, kiev regime war crimes, torture of prisoners of war

DPR Official Calls Out Global Bodies' Inaction on Cases of Torture By Kiev

07:54 GMT 08.04.2023
DONETSK (Sputnik) - International agencies have never taken any appropriate action against Ukraine over reported cases of Donbass POWs being tortured, Ombudswoman of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Daria Morozova told Sputnik.

"Since the onset of the special military operation, we have sent over 320 letters to the UN, the ICRC [International Committee of the Red Cross], UNICEF [United Nations Children's Fund] with information on cases of the Kiev regime's war crimes that we have documented. These include war crimes against POWs. The answer to them is always aloof: 'Thank you for the information, we have made a note of it.' [But] no proper responsive measures against Ukraine have ever ensued," Morozova stressed.

