Iraq Demands Apology From Turkiye for Attack on Sulaymaniyah Airport

Iraq called on Turkeiye to formally apologize for what Baghdad believes was Ankara's terrorist attack on the Sulaymaniyah airport in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, the president's office said on Saturday.

Sulaymaniyah's civil aviation authority said that an explosion and a subsequent fire occurred near the city's international airport on Friday, resulting in no damage or casualties. The blast was allegedly caused by a Turkish drone strike, the Al Hadath broadcaster reported, citing a source. Commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, could have been in the airport's vicinity at the time of the incident. Baghdad has pledged to take a firm stance to "never allow such assaults to occur again" if these "acts of aggression" repeat. Meanwhile, the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces alliance (SDF) has said that the commander of its units, Mazloum Abdi, had been at the Sulaymaniyah airport at the time of the air attack, the El Sharq broadcaster reported. Earlier on Saturday, First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Muhsin al-Mandalawi, instructed the authorities to form an investigative committee on the Sulaymaniyah airport attack to take measures that would uphold the sovereignty and protect Iraqi citizens from any attacks. On Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Ankara had closed the country's airspace for three months to planes flying to and from Iraq's Sulaymaniyah airport due to the increased activity of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, labeled as terrorist by Ankara. Turkiye's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines confirmed to Sputnik that there were no flights to Sulaymaniyah at the moment.

