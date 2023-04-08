https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/israelis-protest-judicial-reform-in-tel-aviv-1109273202.html
Israelis Protest Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
Israelis Protest Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
Israel has been rocked by mass protests since January 2023 when the Netanyahu government's plan to reform the judicial system was announced,
Sputnik goes live from Tel Aviv, Israel, where people continue to rally against the government’s plan to reform the judicial system on April 8.Even though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to halt the reforms and seek a compromise, protests continue.Netanyahu has claimed that the bill will allow the government to balance the three branches of power, however, the opposition has dubbed the reform as a coup attempt.In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced a plan to grant the Knesset – Israeli parliament - power to override court rulings. The government will also gain control over the selection of judges.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Sputnik goes live from Tel Aviv, Israel, where people continue to rally against the government’s plan to reform the judicial system on April 8.
Even though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to halt the reforms and seek a compromise, protests continue.
Netanyahu has claimed that the bill will allow the government to balance the three branches of power, however, the opposition has dubbed the reform as a coup attempt.
In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced a plan to grant the Knesset – Israeli parliament - power to override court rulings. The government will also gain control over the selection of judges.
