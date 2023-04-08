International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/israelis-protest-judicial-reform-in-tel-aviv-1109273202.html
Israelis Protest Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
Israelis Protest Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
Israel has been rocked by mass protests since January 2023 when the Netanyahu government's plan to reform the judicial system was announced,
2023-04-08T16:51+0000
2023-04-08T16:51+0000
world
israel
political protest
benjamin netanyahu
judicial reform
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108816307_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_51fb9aee7c5a2f1ee127b584799732e9.jpg
Sputnik goes live from Tel Aviv, Israel, where people continue to rally against the government’s plan to reform the judicial system on April 8.Even though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to halt the reforms and seek a compromise, protests continue.Netanyahu has claimed that the bill will allow the government to balance the three branches of power, however, the opposition has dubbed the reform as a coup attempt.In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced a plan to grant the Knesset – Israeli parliament - power to override court rulings. The government will also gain control over the selection of judges.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Anti-government protesters rally in Tel Aviv
Anti-government protesters rally in Tel Aviv
2023-04-08T16:51+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108816307_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_54b6f204f623931b18f4979d1feb3b8f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, politacal protest, protest against netanyahu, judicial reform, knesset
israel, politacal protest, protest against netanyahu, judicial reform, knesset

Israelis Protest Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv

16:51 GMT 08.04.2023
© AP Photo / Oren ZivIsraeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a highway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, March 27, 2023.
Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a highway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, March 27, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2023
© AP Photo / Oren Ziv
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Israel has been rocked by mass protests since January 2023 when the Netanyahu government's plan to reform the judicial system was announced,
Sputnik goes live from Tel Aviv, Israel, where people continue to rally against the government’s plan to reform the judicial system on April 8.
Even though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to halt the reforms and seek a compromise, protests continue.
Netanyahu has claimed that the bill will allow the government to balance the three branches of power, however, the opposition has dubbed the reform as a coup attempt.
In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced a plan to grant the Knesset – Israeli parliament - power to override court rulings. The government will also gain control over the selection of judges.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала