'It Was So Scary': Footage Captures Moment Trees Fall Over During US Masters Golf Tourney

Two huge pine trees fell right during the Masters 2023 golf tournament near the 17th hole at Augusta National. The incident occurred during the second qualifying round, and was captured on video via the live broadcast.

The Masters tournament was hit by a terrifying incident when three large pine trees fell down due to high winds and stormy weather. Spectators near holes 16th and 17th managed to narrowly escape injury amid the falling nearby trees.The Masters confirmed that no one was injured, but "the second round has been officially suspended for the rest of the day. Play will resume Saturday morning at 8:00 am (12pm BST)". A statement from the Masters also stressed that Augusta National Golf Club will continue to closely monitor the weather for the safety and well-being of who attends tournament.Masters ground staff immediately began to cut the fallen trees with chainsaws after players and spectators were taken off the course.This was the second time play had been suspended due to the storms, following an earlier threat of lightning at the course. Due to the storm alert officials moved all starting times up 30 minutes in the hopes of getting the second round in as scheduled.The Masters Tournament is the first of four major golf tournaments. It is held annually on the course of the National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Since 1949, the champion is presented with a green jacket, which must be returned to the Augusta National one year after his victory.

