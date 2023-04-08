International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/palestinians-barricade-themselves-in-al-aqsa-mosque-in-jerusalem---reports-1109281409.html
Palestinians Barricade Themselves in Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem - Reports
Palestinians Barricade Themselves in Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem - Reports
Hundreds of Palestinians have barricaded themselves in the Al-Aqsa Mosque located on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem, The Jerusalem Post reports.
2023-04-08T22:26+0000
2023-04-08T22:26+0000
world
al-aqsa
palestine
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/08/1109274789_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0d70c1dfd99b38c4486a2593e77ec29f.jpg
Concerns are mounting that clashes could break out if Israeli police attempt to remove the Palestinians from the holy site, the newspaper said late on Saturday night. According to The Jerusalem Post, police have already entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, while the Palestinians have locked themselves inside the mosque. On Wednesday, Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, one of the holiest Muslim sites, arresting about 350 worshipers. The raid drew protests from the Arab world. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that there would be catastrophic consequences if Israeli police enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque and attempt to remove the Palestinians hiding inside.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/israeli-police-arrest-over-350-people-at-al-aqsa-mosque-in-jerusalem-1109146673.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/08/1109274789_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6ac2a87937baa56cfa0ddf62937c5661.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
al-aqsa mosque, compound, palestinians barricade inside, israeli raid
al-aqsa mosque, compound, palestinians barricade inside, israeli raid

Palestinians Barricade Themselves in Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem - Reports

22:26 GMT 08.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / AHMAD GHARABLIMuslim worshippers pray outside the Dome of the Rock shrine at al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 7, 2023 on the third Friday Noon prayer during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramada
Muslim worshippers pray outside the Dome of the Rock shrine at al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 7, 2023 on the third Friday Noon prayer during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramada - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / AHMAD GHARABLI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Hundreds of Palestinians have barricaded themselves in the Al-Aqsa Mosque located on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem, The Jerusalem Post reports.
Concerns are mounting that clashes could break out if Israeli police attempt to remove the Palestinians from the holy site, the newspaper said late on Saturday night.
According to The Jerusalem Post, police have already entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, while the Palestinians have locked themselves inside the mosque.
The Dome of the Rock mosque is seen above the Mughrabi Bridge, a wooden pedestrian bridge connecting the wall to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
World
Israeli Police Arrest Over 350 People at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
5 April, 08:11 GMT
On Wednesday, Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, one of the holiest Muslim sites, arresting about 350 worshipers. The raid drew protests from the Arab world. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that there would be catastrophic consequences if Israeli police enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque and attempt to remove the Palestinians hiding inside.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала