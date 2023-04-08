https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/palestinians-barricade-themselves-in-al-aqsa-mosque-in-jerusalem---reports-1109281409.html
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/08/1109274789_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0d70c1dfd99b38c4486a2593e77ec29f.jpg
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Hundreds of Palestinians have barricaded themselves in the Al-Aqsa Mosque located on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem, The Jerusalem Post reports.
Concerns are mounting that clashes could break out if Israeli police attempt to remove the Palestinians from the holy site, the newspaper said late on Saturday night.
According to The Jerusalem Post, police have already entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, while the Palestinians have locked themselves inside the mosque.
On Wednesday, Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, one of the holiest Muslim sites, arresting about 350 worshipers. The raid drew protests from the Arab world. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that there would be catastrophic consequences if Israeli police enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque and attempt to remove the Palestinians hiding inside.