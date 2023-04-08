https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-ukrainian-missile-over-crimea-1109266987.html

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Missile Over Crimea

A missile launched from Ukraine has been shot down by Russian air defense systems over the city of Feodosia on the Crimean peninsula, Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Aksyonov's adviser, Oleg Kryuchkov, said that air defense systems had engaged in the Feodosia region. Kryuchkov, in turn, noted that debris of the missile had fallen near one of the settlements of Crimea. There are no casualties or destruction reported yet, he added.

