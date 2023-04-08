https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-ukrainian-missile-over-crimea-1109266987.html
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Missile Over Crimea
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Missile Over Crimea
A missile launched from Ukraine has been shot down by Russian air defense systems over the city of Feodosia on the Crimean peninsula, Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said on Saturday.
2023-04-08T09:37+0000
2023-04-08T09:37+0000
2023-04-08T09:37+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105197/80/1051978097_0:151:3105:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_5210c35381398b0740b06b286ed0fc04.jpg
Earlier in the day, Aksyonov's adviser, Oleg Kryuchkov, said that air defense systems had engaged in the Feodosia region. Kryuchkov, in turn, noted that debris of the missile had fallen near one of the settlements of Crimea. There are no casualties or destruction reported yet, he added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105197/80/1051978097_188:0:2919:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1077dc0bbe13fe07d35de5a1e316967f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
missile defense, russian missile defense, crimea, ukrainian war crimes
missile defense, russian missile defense, crimea, ukrainian war crimes
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Missile Over Crimea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A missile launched from Ukraine has been shot down by Russian air defense systems over the city of Feodosia on the Crimean peninsula, Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Aksyonov's adviser, Oleg Kryuchkov, said that air defense systems had engaged in the Feodosia region.
"A missile fired from the direction of Ukraine has been shot down over Feodosia," Aksyonov said on Telegram.
Kryuchkov, in turn, noted that debris of the missile had fallen near one of the settlements of Crimea. There are no casualties or destruction reported yet, he added.