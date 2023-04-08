https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/secret-nato-war-plan-for-ukraine-leaked-online-1109249389.html

'Secret' NATO War Plan for Ukraine Leaked Online

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including alleged NATO secret

'Secret' NATO war plan for Ukraine leaked online On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including NATO’s secret war plan for Ukraine that was leaked online.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security AnalystTed Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado & Chairman of StopJoe.comMisty Winston - Political ActivistEsteban Carrillo - Journalist for The CradleIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined the Fault Lines team to talk about the documents leaked online that disclose alleged NATO war plans to build up Ukrainian forces against Russia.In the second hour, former state senator Ted Harvey spoke with Fault Lines about Donald Trump's appearance in court and his not guilty plea at a New York City court.In the third hour, political activist Misty Winston joined the Fault Lines team to talk about the Australian High Commissioner's visit with journalist Julian Assange, along with the upcoming march in support of the latter.Later in the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist Esteban Carillo to discuss Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Gaza amid increased tension between Palestinians and Israelis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

