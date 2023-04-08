The Western War on Women and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Saudi Arabia reportedly holding ceasefire talks with Yemen's Houthis, and Irish authorities warning of terrorist attacks during President Biden's visit.
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about the Holy War in Ukraine, child exploitation occurring in Ukraine, and bravery against tyranny. Andrii talked about his involvement in the 2014 Maidan and how he advised Victoria Nuland. Andrii described his interactions with former Senator John McCain and how he regrets his assistance in the Western backed coup in Ukraine.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickles about the Nashville school shooting, the Tennesse Democrats expelled from office, and the poor Philadelphia education system. Thom discussed the kid gloves used by the media to describe the school shooter in Nashville. Thom commented on the 2020 BLM protestors and how the city of Philadelphia paid these protesters after a lawsuit.
