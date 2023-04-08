International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/the-western-war-on-women-and-the-ukrainian-orthodox-church-1109256926.html
The Western War on Women and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church
The Western War on Women and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Saudi Arabia reportedly holding ceasefire talks with Yemen's... 08.04.2023, Sputnik International
2023-04-08T09:49+0000
2023-04-08T09:49+0000
the backstory
radio
holy war
orthodox church
china
iran
tennessee
blm
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109256770_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_463657be9c4b95732cca70866aa2a674.png
The Western War on Women and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Saudi Arabia ending its war on Yemen, and Irish authorities warning of terrorist attacks during President Biden's visit.
Andrii Telizhenko - Ukrainian Whistleblower | The Mayor of Kiev, The Backstory to the Maidan in Ukraine, and Mike Pompeo Tours UkraineThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | The Left Devalues Children's Lives, BLM Protestors Receive Compensation from Philadelphia, and Lindsey Graham In the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about the Holy War in Ukraine, child exploitation occurring in Ukraine, and bravery against tyranny. Andrii talked about his involvement in the 2014 Maidan and how he advised Victoria Nuland. Andrii described his interactions with former Senator John McCain and how he regrets his assistance in the Western backed coup in Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickles about the Nashville school shooting, the Tennesse Democrats expelled from office, and the poor Philadelphia education system. Thom discussed the kid gloves used by the media to describe the school shooter in Nashville. Thom commented on the 2020 BLM protestors and how the city of Philadelphia paid these protesters after a lawsuit.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
china
iran
tennessee
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109256770_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b9068625ed47c1d3c31947696bd8bc7b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, holy war, orthodox church, china, iran, tennessee, blm, аудио
radio, holy war, orthodox church, china, iran, tennessee, blm, аудио

The Western War on Women and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church

09:49 GMT 08.04.2023
The Backstory
The Western War on Women and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Saudi Arabia reportedly holding ceasefire talks with Yemen's Houthis, and Irish authorities warning of terrorist attacks during President Biden's visit.
Andrii Telizhenko - Ukrainian Whistleblower | The Mayor of Kiev, The Backstory to the Maidan in Ukraine, and Mike Pompeo Tours Ukraine

Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | The Left Devalues Children's Lives, BLM Protestors Receive Compensation from Philadelphia, and Lindsey Graham

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about the Holy War in Ukraine, child exploitation occurring in Ukraine, and bravery against tyranny. Andrii talked about his involvement in the 2014 Maidan and how he advised Victoria Nuland. Andrii described his interactions with former Senator John McCain and how he regrets his assistance in the Western backed coup in Ukraine.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickles about the Nashville school shooting, the Tennesse Democrats expelled from office, and the poor Philadelphia education system. Thom discussed the kid gloves used by the media to describe the school shooter in Nashville. Thom commented on the 2020 BLM protestors and how the city of Philadelphia paid these protesters after a lawsuit.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала