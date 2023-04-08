https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/thousands-join-easter-march-in-berlin-against-arms-supplies-to-ukraine-1109273775.html
Several thousand people are taking part in a peace march ahead of Easter in Berlin, calling for stopping arms supplies to Kiev and starting peace negotiations on Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
So-called Easter marches are traditional in Germany, with this year's weekend peace demonstrations expected to be held in over 120 cities and towns across the country. The organizer of the Berlin march, Netzwerk Friedenskooperative (Peace Cooperation Network), estimates that up to 3,000 are attending the demonstration, which began at Berlin's central quarter of Wedding. The participants can be seen carrying flags depicting the dove of peace, as well as banners that read "US and NATO Get Out of Ukraine," "Diplomacy, Not Arms," "Against Pointless Sanctions, Cheap Energy Now," "Tanks Never Bring Peace," as well as other slogans against Europe's dependence on the United States. A performer sang a pacifist song in Russian, German and Yiddish and some speakers called for prompt peace negotiations on Ukraine from the stage before the start of the procession. A small number of pro-Ukrainian activists attempted to disrupt the march, but failed.In the announcement of the march, the organizers urged against sending weapons to Ukraine, deployment of nuclear weapons at the Ramstein air base, and opposed Russian sanctions, which, as organizers pointed out, backfired on Germany. They also urged the German authorities to facilitate peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, as well as to create Europe's security architecture "from Lisbon to Vladivostok."
russia special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, peace demonstration, peace process
russia special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, peace demonstration, peace process
13:12 GMT 08.04.2023 (Updated: 14:29 GMT 08.04.2023)
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Several thousand people are taking part in a peace march ahead of Easter in Berlin, calling for Ukraine peace talks and urging arms supplies to Kiev to be halted, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site on Saturday.
So-called Easter marches are traditional in Germany, with this year's weekend peace demonstrations expected to be held in over 120 cities and towns across the country.
The organizer of the Berlin march, Netzwerk Friedenskooperative (Peace Cooperation Network), estimates that up to 3,000 are attending the demonstration, which began at Berlin's central quarter of Wedding.
The participants can be seen carrying flags depicting the dove of peace, as well as banners that read "US and NATO Get Out of Ukraine," "Diplomacy, Not Arms," "Against Pointless Sanctions, Cheap Energy Now," "Tanks Never Bring Peace," as well as other slogans against Europe's dependence on the United States.
A performer sang a pacifist song in Russian, German and Yiddish and some speakers called for prompt peace negotiations on Ukraine from the stage before the start of the procession.
"Stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, it only escalates and prolongs the conflict," one of the speakers said, stressing that Russia's security interests should also be respected given NATO's weaponization and its expansion along Russia's borders.
A small number of pro-Ukrainian activists attempted to disrupt the march, but failed.
In the announcement of the march, the organizers urged against sending weapons to Ukraine, deployment of nuclear weapons at the Ramstein air base, and opposed Russian sanctions, which, as organizers pointed out, backfired on Germany. They also urged the German authorities to facilitate peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, as well as to create Europe's security architecture "from Lisbon to Vladivostok."