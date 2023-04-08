https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/three-new-star-wars-films-looming-as-execs-look-to-expand-on-history-of-jedi-universe-1109258012.html

Three New 'Star Wars' Films Looming as Execs Look to Expand on History of Jedi Universe

Star Wars Celebration kicked off April 7 in London and will run through April 10. The owners of the "Star Wars" universe have already made several high-profile announcements. On the first day, it became known several developments of Lucasfilm and Disney would be in the works.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has announced that she has no plans to end the story of the Jedi and the Sith, revealing that three live-action feature films will be hitting screens in the not-too-distant future.The upcoming films will be directed by James Mangold ("Logan" and the upcoming "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"), Dave Filoni ("Ahsoka," "The Book of Boba Fett") and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the Oscar and Emmy-winning director of "Miss Marvel."Two new ages of the "Star Wars" universe were also introduced: the Dawn of the Jedi and New Jedi Order, thus expanding the film adaptations to include a fuller depiction the history of the Jedi Order.It is reported that the first film will be directed by Mangold and "tell the tale of the first Jedi to wield the Force and harness it as a liberating power in an era of chaos and oppression." The second installment will explore the war between the Galactic Empire and New Republic forces.Directed by Filoni, the second picture will effectively interconnect stories told in "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," "Ahsoka," and other Disney+ series.Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who worked on the "Miss Marvel" series, will direct the third film while Steven Knight, the showrunner of "Peaky Blinders," will write the screenplay instead of Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson.This third film, to be set 15 years after "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," will see actress Daisy Ridley take up the role once more of Rey, the protagonist of the sequel trilogy. In this adaptation, Rey will teach young force wielders while rebuilding the Jedi Order, which has been destroyed by the Empire.Lucasfilm has also confirmed a batch of new TV shows, such as the follow-up season for "Andor" and a side story detailing a group of children lost in space and hunted by the Empire. A separate story touching on an investigation carried out by a Jedi Master and his Padawan is also expected.The latest installation will also include the August release of "Ahsoka," which will tell the story of Anakin Skywalker's apprentice, Ahsoka Tano, who will hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, with whose help she will have to find the young Jedi Ezra Bridger. The show promises an appearance of Hayden Christensen as Anakin.

