Two US Fighter Jets Reportedly Make Emergency Landing in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture
Two US Fighter Jets Reportedly Make Emergency Landing in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture
Two US F-16 fighter jets on Saturday made an emergency landing at the Miyako Shimojishima airport in Japan's Okinawa prefecture after one of the planes experienced engine problems, media reported.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108751428_0:605:2566:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ece280d04d7b2a82a5edeab839bf55a2.jpg
The problems with the engine occurred when the jet was 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Japan's Miyako island, a Japanese news agency reported. The report said that there were no victims or delays in civilian flights, adding that the US military have been conducting repairs on one of the fighters.
Two US Fighter Jets Reportedly Make Emergency Landing in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture

14:00 GMT 08.04.2023 (Updated: 14:11 GMT 08.04.2023)
