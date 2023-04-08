https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/two-us-fighter-jets-make-emergency-landing-in-japans-okinawa-prefecture-media-reports-1109275973.html

Two US Fighter Jets Reportedly Make Emergency Landing in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture

Two US Fighter Jets Reportedly Make Emergency Landing in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture

Two US F-16 fighter jets on Saturday made an emergency landing at the Miyako Shimojishima airport in Japan's Okinawa prefecture after one of the planes experienced engine problems, media reported.

2023-04-08T14:00+0000

2023-04-08T14:00+0000

2023-04-08T14:11+0000

asia

japan

us

f-16

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108751428_0:605:2566:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ece280d04d7b2a82a5edeab839bf55a2.jpg

The problems with the engine occurred when the jet was 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Japan's Miyako island, a Japanese news agency reported. The report said that there were no victims or delays in civilian flights, adding that the US military have been conducting repairs on one of the fighters.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

f-16, emergency, fighter jets, miyako shimojishima, okinawa f-16