https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/two-us-fighter-jets-make-emergency-landing-in-japans-okinawa-prefecture-media-reports-1109275973.html
Two US Fighter Jets Reportedly Make Emergency Landing in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture
Two US Fighter Jets Reportedly Make Emergency Landing in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture
Two US F-16 fighter jets on Saturday made an emergency landing at the Miyako Shimojishima airport in Japan's Okinawa prefecture after one of the planes experienced engine problems, media reported.
2023-04-08T14:00+0000
2023-04-08T14:00+0000
2023-04-08T14:11+0000
asia
japan
us
f-16
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108751428_0:605:2566:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ece280d04d7b2a82a5edeab839bf55a2.jpg
The problems with the engine occurred when the jet was 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Japan's Miyako island, a Japanese news agency reported. The report said that there were no victims or delays in civilian flights, adding that the US military have been conducting repairs on one of the fighters.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108751428_0:123:2566:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cd69883d594b39f4357c7b4382ec9183.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
f-16, emergency, fighter jets, miyako shimojishima, okinawa f-16
f-16, emergency, fighter jets, miyako shimojishima, okinawa f-16
Two US Fighter Jets Reportedly Make Emergency Landing in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture
14:00 GMT 08.04.2023 (Updated: 14:11 GMT 08.04.2023)
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Two US F-16 fighter jets on Saturday made an emergency landing at the Miyako Shimojishima airport in Japan's Okinawa prefecture after one of the planes experienced engine problems, media reported.
The problems with the engine occurred when the jet was 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Japan's Miyako island, a Japanese news agency reported.
The report said that there were no victims or delays in civilian flights, adding that the US military have been conducting repairs on one of the fighters.