US CDC Warns Doctors to Look Out For 'Ebola-Like' Marburg Virus

Over the past two months, outbreaks of the disease have been confirmed in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania, with a total death toll currently standing at 15.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a health warning for the rare highly infectious Marburg virus, urging the country’s doctors and public health officials to be on the lookout.The CDC said in a statement that the risk of MVD is currently "low" in the US, but that "clinicians should be aware of the potential for imported cases."According to the US public health agency, the disease's mortality rate is approximately between 23% and 90%, with an average rate of 50%. There is currently no known treatment for the illness, but fluid replacement and intensive supportive care in its early stages can be successful, the CDC added.Medics believe the virus is transmitted to humans by fruit bats and is spread among humans through direct contact with bodily fluids from infected people, as well as infected surfaces and materials.Symptoms include a sudden fever, headache, fatigue, as well as unexplained bleeding and gastrointestinal symptoms. Muscle and joint pain and loss of appetite are also not uncommon.

