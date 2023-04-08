https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/weekly-news-wrap-up-justice-thomas-accepted-luxury-travel-for-years-from-gop-donor-report-says-1109257414.html

Weekly News Wrap Up; Justice Thomas Accepted Luxury Travel for Years from GOP Donor, Report Says

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted luxury trips around the world for over two decades from a prominent Republican donor and never disclosed them... 08.04.2023, Sputnik International

Weekly News Wrap Up; Justice Thomas Accepted Luxury Travel for Years from GOP Donor, Report Says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted luxury trips around the world for over two decades from a prominent Republican donor and never disclosed them, according to a new report.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. He discusses Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepting luxury trips from a prominent Republican donor, the Trump indictment, and President Macron's meeting with President Xi.Jack Rasmus, professor of economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss economics. JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon warns the banking crisis 'not yet over,' and OPEC+ announces surprise oil output cuts.Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Dr. Campbell weighs in on Justice Thomas accepting luxury travel on a superyacht, private jet, and resorts around the world. He also discusses President Donald Trump pleading not guilty to 34 felony charges.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "PopularResistance.org," join us to discuss this week's important news stories. They discuss the fact that every single one of Africa's 54 countries refused to join the US in sanctions against Russia over the special military operation in Ukraine. They also talk about the launch of this week's Black Alliance for Peace-sponsored Campaign for a Zone of Peace in our Americas.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. They discuss Justice Thomas' accusations of accepting luxury travel from a GOP donor, NPR protests as Twitter calls it "state-affiliated media," and what President Biden means when he says we’re fighting a ‘global battle for democracy.'We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

