Africa Needs 'Totally Sovereign Manner' of Cooperation with Everyone, Expert Says

Being very desirable region to cooperate with, Africa has to determine with whom and to what extend to coopearte, Dr. Marius Mensah, Doctor of International Law (Benin) told Sputnik.

Global actors are vying for influence in Africa, because the continent is seen as a crucial region, Dr. Marius Mensah, Doctor of International Law (Benin) told Sputnik.Being a very desirable region for collaborative efforts, Africa has to choose with whom and to what extent to cooperate, the expert noted.He also stressed that Africa needs to continue its teamwork with Russia, outlining the background of Russia-Africa relations in the humanitarian sphere.Referring to the World Bank, the expert stated that the continent needs to diversify its partners in order to enhance its economic performance. According to him, Africa must evaluate and rethink exchanges with traditional partners, namely the United States and the European Union, so that the diversification of its partnerships would enable the region to "solve the structural problems that limit its operating capacities".According to the expert, Africa should also work towards intensifying regional integration. In this regard, he referred to the creation of the African continental free trade zone, which, as he stated, can open up prospects for "boosting intra-African trade and strengthening African development capacities".The expert concluded, that African countries do not have to sacrifice some ties or partnerships for the sake of others. Thus, Dr. Mensah stated, Africa should cooperate with the whole world and "in a totally sovereign manner!"

