International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/apartment-building-collapses-in-marseille-france-1109285124.html
Apartment Building Collapses in Marseille, France
Apartment Building Collapses in Marseille, France
A four-story apartment building collapsed in the center of Marseille overnight.
2023-04-09T04:35+0000
2023-04-09T05:31+0000
world
europe
france
marseille
collapse
building collapse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/09/1109284967_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1c49ab13abb5f79d3b0880568184efdc.jpg
The accident occurred shortly after midnight in the La Plaine district, with Mayor of Marseille Benoit Payan saying that a fire at the site of the building collapse was preventing rescue services from carrying out a search operation.Later in the day, the mayor was quoted as saying that at least five people were hospitalized in need of relatively urgent care. A total of eleven people have been evacuated from the accident site, according to one newspaper, which added that nine of those evacuated, including two children, are unharmed.
france
marseille
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/09/1109284967_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a1bc12d00fb363567e470f56be79ec5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
apartment building collapses in marseille
apartment building collapses in marseille

Apartment Building Collapses in Marseille, France

04:35 GMT 09.04.2023 (Updated: 05:31 GMT 09.04.2023)
© AFP 2023 / NICOLAS TUCATRescue personnel work at the scene where a building collapsed in the southern French port city of Marseille early on April 9, 2023.
Rescue personnel work at the scene where a building collapsed in the southern French port city of Marseille early on April 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / NICOLAS TUCAT
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A four-story apartment building collapsed in the center of Marseille overnight.
The accident occurred shortly after midnight in the La Plaine district, with Mayor of Marseille Benoit Payan saying that a fire at the site of the building collapse was preventing rescue services from carrying out a search operation.
Later in the day, the mayor was quoted as saying that at least five people were hospitalized in need of relatively urgent care.
A total of eleven people have been evacuated from the accident site, according to one newspaper, which added that nine of those evacuated, including two children, are unharmed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала