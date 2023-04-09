https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/apartment-building-collapses-in-marseille-france-1109285124.html
Apartment Building Collapses in Marseille, France
Apartment Building Collapses in Marseille, France
A four-story apartment building collapsed in the center of Marseille overnight.
2023-04-09T04:35+0000
2023-04-09T04:35+0000
2023-04-09T05:31+0000
world
europe
france
marseille
collapse
building collapse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/09/1109284967_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1c49ab13abb5f79d3b0880568184efdc.jpg
The accident occurred shortly after midnight in the La Plaine district, with Mayor of Marseille Benoit Payan saying that a fire at the site of the building collapse was preventing rescue services from carrying out a search operation.Later in the day, the mayor was quoted as saying that at least five people were hospitalized in need of relatively urgent care. A total of eleven people have been evacuated from the accident site, according to one newspaper, which added that nine of those evacuated, including two children, are unharmed.
france
marseille
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/09/1109284967_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a1bc12d00fb363567e470f56be79ec5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
apartment building collapses in marseille
apartment building collapses in marseille
Apartment Building Collapses in Marseille, France
04:35 GMT 09.04.2023 (Updated: 05:31 GMT 09.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A four-story apartment building collapsed in the center of Marseille overnight.
The accident occurred shortly after midnight in the La Plaine district, with Mayor of Marseille Benoit Payan saying that a fire at the site of the building collapse was preventing rescue services from carrying out a search operation.
Later in the day, the mayor was quoted as saying that at least five people were hospitalized in need of relatively urgent care.
A total of eleven people have been evacuated from the accident site, according to one newspaper, which added that nine of those evacuated, including two children, are unharmed.