Apartment Building Collapses in Marseille, France

A four-story apartment building collapsed in the center of Marseille overnight.

2023-04-09T04:35+0000

2023-04-09T04:35+0000

2023-04-09T05:31+0000

The accident occurred shortly after midnight in the La Plaine district, with Mayor of Marseille Benoit Payan saying that a fire at the site of the building collapse was preventing rescue services from carrying out a search operation.Later in the day, the mayor was quoted as saying that at least five people were hospitalized in need of relatively urgent care. A total of eleven people have been evacuated from the accident site, according to one newspaper, which added that nine of those evacuated, including two children, are unharmed.

