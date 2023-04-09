https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/between-russian-hammer-and-chinese-anvil-expert-on-us-perspectives-in-africa-1109294767.html
It is getting increasingly difficult for Washington to find its place in Africa, said Abdou Karim Diakhate, a political scientist and publication director of the magazine Le Panafricain, in an interview with Sputnik.
It is getting increasingly difficult for Washington to find its place in Africa while the countries of the continent are forging partnerships with Moscow and Beijing, said Abdou Karim Diakhate, a political scientist and director of the magazine Le Panafricain, in an interview with Sputnik.According to the expert, while the visits of American officials to Africa follow one another, the country is caught between two fires. Washington believed that it could take advantage of France losing its influence in certain regions of the continent, but in fact it faces other competitors, namely China and Russia, Diakhate explained.He noted that the major concern for the US in terms of maintaining and enhancing its relations with African countries is a growing Russia-Africa partnership. Indeed, many political analysts reiterate that cooperation between Russia and certain African countries is "as strong as ever." And the upcoming Russia-Africa summit is expected to bring it to new levels. US' Failed Attempts to Put Pressure on AfricaThe significant loss of American influence has even prompted Washington to lecture certain African countries on their collaboration with Moscow or Beijing, he recalled. In particular, in early January, South African Defense Minister Thandi Modise denounced Washington's "unjustified pressure" to force the country to cut ties with Russia.Furthermore, in May last year, the US House of Representatives approved a "Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act," paving the way for Washington to punish African governments for maintaining cooperation with Russia as it may "undermine the country's objectives and interests." The act was largely criticized by many African officials, who stated that it disrespects the sovereignty of the continent's nations. Talking about this kind of pressure, Diakhate underlined that American attempts to pressurize the continent, forcing it to choose sides, will probably end in failure. Explaining his viewpoint, he praised the "awareness" of African nations on this issue and their independent stance in global politics. He noted that Africa's resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic has shown in particular that the continent can take care of itself.Russia's Isolation?The current level of cooperation between African countries and Moscow and their growing ties in various fields of mutual interests, Diakhate underscored, prove that Russia is not isolated on the international scene. Along with many African nations, Arab countries also refrain from supporting and imposing sanctions against Russia. Moreover, the country's position within the BRICS group guarantees that it doesn't stand alone. Diakhate's remarks on Russia's alleged isolation echo statements of Sputnik's recent interviewee Aymeric Chauprade, a French geopolitical scientist. According to him, despite their efforts, Western countries are unable to isolate Russia. On the international stage, Moscow, like Beijing or New Delhi, is an important partner of African countries, with which the continent is willing to enhance and diversify its relations. Therefore, the West must accept this turn towards multipolarity.
'Between Russian Hammer and Chinese Anvil': Expert on US Perspectives in Africa
Africa has recently been graced by a series of visits of US top officials, who traveled to the continent in a bid to forge a new impetus to US-Africa cooperation. During the visits, they in particular pointed at Washington's concerns over the growing involvement of China and Russia.
It is getting increasingly difficult for Washington to find its place in Africa while the countries of the continent are forging partnerships with Moscow and Beijing, said Abdou Karim Diakhate, a political scientist and director of the magazine Le Panafricain, in an interview with Sputnik.
According to the expert, while the visits of American officials
to Africa follow one another, the country is caught between two fires. Washington believed that it could take advantage of France losing its influence in certain regions of the continent, but in fact it faces other competitors, namely China and Russia, Diakhate explained.
"The United States is between the Russian hammer and the Chinese anvil in Africa. China is a main trading partner of many countries on the continent, but cooperation between African nations and Russia is experiencing a new dynamic, generating great hopes. This trend is what bothers the United States the most," he stated.
He noted that the major concern for the US
in terms of maintaining and enhancing its relations with African countries is a growing Russia-Africa partnership. Indeed, many political analysts reiterate that cooperation between Russia and certain African countries is "as strong as ever."
And the upcoming Russia-Africa summit is expected to bring it to new levels.
US' Failed Attempts to Put Pressure on Africa
The significant loss of American influence has even prompted Washington to lecture certain African countries on their collaboration with Moscow or Beijing, he recalled. In particular, in early January, South African Defense Minister Thandi Modise denounced Washington's "unjustified pressure" to force the country to cut ties with Russia.
Furthermore, in May last year, the US House of Representatives approved a "Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act," paving the way for Washington to punish African governments for maintaining cooperation with Russia as it may "undermine the country's objectives and interests." The act was largely criticized by many African officials, who stated that it disrespects the sovereignty of the continent's nations.
Talking about this kind of pressure, Diakhate underlined that American attempts to pressurize the continent, forcing it to choose sides, will probably end in failure. Explaining his viewpoint, he praised the "awareness" of African nations on this issue and their independent stance
in global politics. He noted that Africa's resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic has shown in particular that the continent can take care of itself.
I do not think that the pressure exerted by the West on certain African countries could be successful. There is an awareness [among African countries] that goes beyond just observation, a real breakthrough in vision, the consequences of which we see everywhere. It is demonstrated through bold positions, statements and decisive actions put forward by political elites and a very dynamic civil society in Africa.
Abdou Karim Diakhate
Political scientist and director of the magazine Le Panafricain
Russia's Isolation?
The current level of cooperation between African countries and Moscow and their growing ties in various fields of mutual interests, Diakhate underscored, prove that Russia is not isolated on the international scene. Along with many African nations, Arab countries also refrain from supporting and imposing sanctions against Russia. Moreover, the country's position within the BRICS group
guarantees that it doesn't stand alone.
"In a multipolar world, isolation of Russia does not seem to me possible given the geostrategic stakes and the divergent interests of the countries […]. Only 28 countries out of the 54 that make up the African Union voted in favor of the resolution condemning the Russian special military operation in Africa," he explained.
Diakhate's remarks on Russia's alleged isolation echo statements of Sputnik's recent interviewee Aymeric Chauprade
, a French geopolitical scientist. According to him, despite their efforts, Western countries are unable to isolate Russia. On the international stage, Moscow, like Beijing or New Delhi, is an important partner of African countries, with which the continent is willing to enhance and diversify its relations. Therefore, the West must accept this turn towards multipolarity.