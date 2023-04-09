https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/ex-us-pilot-warns-of-ufo-related-national-security-threat-1109297770.html

Ex-US Pilot Warns of UFO-Related 'National Security Threat'

Lt. Graves, who says he ran into UFOs while flying in restricted airspace off the United States' East Coast, alleges that people who are "still flying out there" continue encountering mesterious unidentified objects.

While a trio of objects downed by the US military in the aftermath of the "Chinese balloon affair" turned out to be terrestrial in origin, dashing hopes for "close encounters of the third kind," a former US Navy pilot has insisted that the truth is still out there.Lieutenant Ryan Graves is an F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot who previously shared how his squadron encountered UFOs – or UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon), as they are referred to nowadays – during training flights in restricted airspace off the coast of Virginia. Now, he has told a British newspaper that people who are "still flying out there" keep encountering these strange things.Meanwhile, Graves launched an advocacy organization called Americans for Safe Aerospace, which aims to "provide public education on unidentified anomalous phenomena and support pilots and other aerospace workers impacted by UAP," according to the description on their website.Graves also observed that the type of fighter aircraft he was flying when he encountered UAPs is "not a proper scientific tool" for understanding the phenomena in question.As such, "we need to gather more data,” he said, as quoted by the newspaper. “We’re just not at a point where we can draw conclusions."

