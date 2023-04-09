International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/ex-us-pilot-warns-of-ufo-related-national-security-threat-1109297770.html
Ex-US Pilot Warns of UFO-Related 'National Security Threat'
Ex-US Pilot Warns of UFO-Related 'National Security Threat'
Lt. Graves, who says he ran into UFOs while flying in restricted airspace off the United States' East Coast, alleges that people who are "still flying out there" continue encountering mesterious unidentified objects.
2023-04-09T14:12+0000
2023-04-09T14:12+0000
americas
us
ufo
encounters
research
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/1b/1083006318_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fa91acb09b1661ed30308c8d110dd9f6.jpg
While a trio of objects downed by the US military in the aftermath of the "Chinese balloon affair" turned out to be terrestrial in origin, dashing hopes for "close encounters of the third kind," a former US Navy pilot has insisted that the truth is still out there.Lieutenant Ryan Graves is an F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot who previously shared how his squadron encountered UFOs – or UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon), as they are referred to nowadays – during training flights in restricted airspace off the coast of Virginia. Now, he has told a British newspaper that people who are "still flying out there" keep encountering these strange things.Meanwhile, Graves launched an advocacy organization called Americans for Safe Aerospace, which aims to "provide public education on unidentified anomalous phenomena and support pilots and other aerospace workers impacted by UAP," according to the description on their website.Graves also observed that the type of fighter aircraft he was flying when he encountered UAPs is "not a proper scientific tool" for understanding the phenomena in question.As such, "we need to gather more data,” he said, as quoted by the newspaper. “We’re just not at a point where we can draw conclusions."
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/1b/1083006318_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_5606dd63ae2434272d6c72ed0ad4052f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ufo sightings, ufo investigation
ufo sightings, ufo investigation

Ex-US Pilot Warns of UFO-Related 'National Security Threat'

14:12 GMT 09.04.2023
CC0 / / UFO
UFO - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The navy pilot claims he ran into UFOs while flying in restricted airspace off the United States' East coast, alleging that people who are "still flying out there" continue encountering mysterious unidentified objects.
While a trio of objects downed by the US military in the aftermath of the "Chinese balloon affair" turned out to be terrestrial in origin, dashing hopes for "close encounters of the third kind," a former US Navy pilot has insisted that the truth is still out there.
Lieutenant Ryan Graves is an F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot who previously shared how his squadron encountered UFOs – or UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon), as they are referred to nowadays – during training flights in restricted airspace off the coast of Virginia. Now, he has told a British newspaper that people who are "still flying out there" keep encountering these strange things.

"Some of them were describing cubes and spheres. I have heard it described over the course of eight or nine years, basically the same object being reported. Also, nondescript, white objects are reported as well,” he said. “We have to be aware that there are objects in our airspace and we are not fully aware of what they are. Uncertainty in our airspace is a national security threat."

Meanwhile, Graves launched an advocacy organization called Americans for Safe Aerospace, which aims to "provide public education on unidentified anomalous phenomena and support pilots and other aerospace workers impacted by UAP," according to the description on their website.
"If UAP are foreign drones, they pose an urgent threat to national security and airspace safety. If they are something else, it must be a scientific priority to find out,” the organization postulates.
Graves also observed that the type of fighter aircraft he was flying when he encountered UAPs is "not a proper scientific tool" for understanding the phenomena in question.
As such, "we need to gather more data,” he said, as quoted by the newspaper. “We’re just not at a point where we can draw conclusions."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала