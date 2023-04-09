International
George Soros' Son Has Steady White House Access - Reports

In recent years, the Soros family has gained a lot of attention for their political activism and contributions to liberal causes. George Soros, the billionaire businessman and philanthropist has long been a controversial figure in conservative circles due to his support for left-wing policies and candidates.
However, his son Alexander Soros has also become a prominent figure in left-leaning circles. According to recent reports, Alexander Soros has become a de-facto White House "ambassador", making at least 14 visits to the White House on behalf of his father's Open Society Foundations since President Joe Biden's inauguration.
At just 37 years old, Alexander Soros is already a prolific Democratic fundraiser and philanthropist in his own right, just like his well-known father. He is the chairman of the Open Society Foundations, which is one of the most powerful and influential liberal grant-making networks in the world. The organization was founded by George Soros in 1979, and it has since doled out more than $32 billion to support progressive causes across the globe.
Matt Palumbo, author of "The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros," argues that the younger Soros' access to top White House officials is indicative of the Soros family's growing influence over American politics.
"All throughout the White House, there is a Soros hold somewhere, and his son is his father's new ambassador," Palumbo told US media.
Despite the younger Soros' high-profile status in Democratic circles, his access to the White House has raised some eyebrows among conservative critics. According to records reviewed by US media, Alexander Soros scored at least a dozen meetings with White House officials:
10/29/2021: Madeline Strasser, adviser to then-Chief of Staff Ron Klain
12/15/2021: Jon Finer, Deputy National Security Advisor
4/22/2022: Madeline Strasser, adviser to then-Chief of Staff Ron Klain
9/14/2022: Nina Srivastava, adviser to then-Chief of Staff Ron Klain (x2)
9/15/2022: Jon Finer, Deputy National Security Advisor
10/6/2022: Jon Finer, Deputy National Security Advisor
10/6/2022: Kimberly Lang, Executive Assistant to the National Security Advisor
10/14/2022: Mariana Adame, Advisor to the Counselor Steve Ricchetti (x2)
12/1/2022: Nina Srivastava, adviser to then-Chief of Staff Ron Klain
12/1/2022: State Dinner on South Lawn for French President Emmanuel Macron attended by President Biden
12/2/2022: Jon Finer, Deputy National Security Advisor
12/2/2022: Mariana Adame, Advisor to the Counselor Steve Ricchetti
It's unclear what was discussed at these meetings, and the White House has not yet commented on Alexander Soros' visits. However, the mere fact that he has had so many meetings with top White House officials has led some conservative pundits to question whether the Soros family is exerting undue influence over the Biden administration.
Mike Howell, director of the Oversight Project at the Conservative Heritage Foundation, has called Alexander Soros' easy access to the White House "troubling," particularly given the Soros family's already existing political influence.
"The Soros agenda is one of death and destruction in the name of open borders and ending Western Civilization," Howell said in a statement. "The Biden administration and rogue prosecutor movement may be its most damaging purchase in America to date."
However, liberal commentators have pushed back against these criticisms, arguing that Alexander Soros' visits to the White House are simply part of his role as a major player in progressive politics.
Regardless of one's opinion of the Soros family's political agenda, it's clear that Alexander Soros is a major player in the world of progressive politics. His easy access to the White House and close relationships with top Democratic officials suggest that he already has many connections and ties in the current administration.
