Iran's IRGC Claims Successful 110-Pound Warhead Kamikaze Drone Test

ran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has conducted successful tests of a high-precision long-range kamikaze drone equipped with a 50 kilogram (110 pound) warhead

2023-04-09T17:41+0000

2023-04-09T17:41+0000

2023-04-09T17:41+0000

military

iran’s revolutionary guards (irgc)

iran

suicide drone

drone

Kouhestani told state media that this drone was one of a series of kamikaze drones of the IRGC ground forces, which was developed and produced by young specialists.The general specified that the UAV named Me'raj-532 has a piston engine, and its maximum range is 450 kilometers (280 miles). The maximum altitude of Me’raj-532 amounts to 12,000 feet and it can stay in the air for up to three hours, according to Kouhestani.The drone can be launched from any light vehicle, a pick-up truck, for example, as photos published by the news outlet demonstrates. Additionally, the IRGC officer said that his department is going to come up with more new drones to support operations of the Iranian ground forces.

iran

