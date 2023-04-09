International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/israeli-forces-respond-to-rocket-fire-from-syria---idf-1109282577.html
Israeli Forces Respond to Rocket Fire From Syria - IDF
Israeli Forces Respond to Rocket Fire From Syria - IDF
Israel has opened artillery fire at Syrian territory in response to the rockets fired from Syria toward the Golan Heights, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
2023-04-09T02:04+0000
2023-04-09T02:04+0000
world
golan heights
syria
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/0c/1083587208_0:149:3073:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_d24b54fe561d85d0e6019fbecbf29dce.jpg
On Saturday, the IDF said that three rockets were launched from Syrian territory into Israel; one of the rockets crossed into Israeli territory and landed in the southern Golan Heights. In an earlier statement on Telegram, the IDF said that sirens were sounding in northern Israel, in kibbutz Natur and moshav Avnei Eitan in the southern Golan Heights.In 1981, the Israeli government essentially annexed Golan Heights after occupying the territory following the Six-Day War in 1967. The move was condemned by the United Nations. The United States recognized the territory as Israel's when former President Trump issued a presidential proclamation in 2019. The United States remains the only country to recognize Israel's claim to the area.Current US President Joe Biden has said there are no current plans to rescind the proclamation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20211228/damascus-condemns-israeli-plan-to-double-jewish-settler-population-in-occupied-golan-heights-1091848999.html
golan heights
syria
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/0c/1083587208_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c336166031153aceeee5f43b73fedfa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel attacks syria, syria fires rockets into israel, golan heights
israel attacks syria, syria fires rockets into israel, golan heights

Israeli Forces Respond to Rocket Fire From Syria - IDF

02:04 GMT 09.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / JALAA MAREYDruze men at the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights look out across the southwestern Syrian province of Quneitra, visible across the border on July 7, 2018
Druze men at the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights look out across the southwestern Syrian province of Quneitra, visible across the border on July 7, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / JALAA MAREY
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel has opened artillery fire at Syrian territory in response to the rockets fired from Syria toward the Golan Heights, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
On Saturday, the IDF said that three rockets were launched from Syrian territory into Israel; one of the rockets crossed into Israeli territory and landed in the southern Golan Heights.
"In response to the rockets fired from Syria at Israel earlier today, IDF Artillery is currently striking in Syrian territory," the IDF said on Twitter late on Saturday night.
In an earlier statement on Telegram, the IDF said that sirens were sounding in northern Israel, in kibbutz Natur and moshav Avnei Eitan in the southern Golan Heights.
Oct. 11, 2018, an Israeli flag in front of the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Syria slammed President Donald Trump's abrupt declaration that Washington will recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, saying Friday March 22, 2019, the statement was irresponsible and a threat to international peace and stability - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
Damascus Condemns Israeli Plan to Double Jewish Settler Population in Occupied Golan Heights
28 December 2021, 00:08 GMT
In 1981, the Israeli government essentially annexed Golan Heights after occupying the territory following the Six-Day War in 1967. The move was condemned by the United Nations. The United States recognized the territory as Israel's when former President Trump issued a presidential proclamation in 2019. The United States remains the only country to recognize Israel's claim to the area.
Current US President Joe Biden has said there are no current plans to rescind the proclamation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала