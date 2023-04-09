https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/israeli-forces-respond-to-rocket-fire-from-syria---idf-1109282577.html

Israeli Forces Respond to Rocket Fire From Syria - IDF

Israel has opened artillery fire at Syrian territory in response to the rockets fired from Syria toward the Golan Heights, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

On Saturday, the IDF said that three rockets were launched from Syrian territory into Israel; one of the rockets crossed into Israeli territory and landed in the southern Golan Heights. In an earlier statement on Telegram, the IDF said that sirens were sounding in northern Israel, in kibbutz Natur and moshav Avnei Eitan in the southern Golan Heights.In 1981, the Israeli government essentially annexed Golan Heights after occupying the territory following the Six-Day War in 1967. The move was condemned by the United Nations. The United States recognized the territory as Israel's when former President Trump issued a presidential proclamation in 2019. The United States remains the only country to recognize Israel's claim to the area.Current US President Joe Biden has said there are no current plans to rescind the proclamation.

