Kremlin: West Overreacting to Russian Plan to Station Tactical Nukes in Belarus

The West is overreacting to Russia's plans to build storage facilities for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, while forgetting about the presence of US nuclear weapons in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

At the end of March, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russian tactical nuclear weapons would be station in Belarus in response to NATO deploying its weaponry close to Russia's borders."The United States has been doing this for decades. They have long placed their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of allied countries, NATO countries, in Europe. In six states, if memory serves: Germany, Turkiye, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Greece. There are no nukes in Greece right now, but there is a storage facility," Putin added.Kremlin stressed the fact that this move does not breach Russia's commitments to the non-proliferation since Moscow will retain control over the nukes. The storage sites for weapons are expected to be finished by July 1. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he may also consider hosting Russian strategic nuclear weapons if deemed necessary for the protection of the country.While the US State Department rushed to accuse Russia of undermining stability in Europe and damaging arms control, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov pointed out that such statements in the context of Russian-Belarusian nuclear arms cooperation are a "vivid example of hypocrisy" in US policy.The ambassador pointed out that Washington supports deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in five non-nuclear states, namely Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey, and coordinates nuclear policy with the United Kingdom and France within NATO.

