https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/no-auction-france-returns-rare-manuscript-to-algeria-1109290877.html

No Auction: France Returns Rare Manuscript to Algeria

No Auction: France Returns Rare Manuscript to Algeria

The Abdelkader manuscript – a rare book, dating from the seventeenth century, returned to Algeria from France, which had seized it during colonization.

2023-04-09T11:08+0000

2023-04-09T11:08+0000

2023-04-09T11:09+0000

africa

algeria

france

treasure

ancient treasure

art

colonialism

colonization

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/09/1109293453_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a15f73a4f586faa9d1fe6ec75e3e68c2.jpg

Algeria has managed to recover the Abdelkader manuscript – a rare book dating from the seventeenth century that was seized by the French during colonization, Algeria's Foreign Ministry has declared.The Islamic manuscript written in Arabic was created in 1659. It was seized from one of the followers of independence leader Emir Abdelkader in 1842 during a raid, then brought to France by Lieutenant Blanry, an officer of the African Army.The book was to be auctioned in France before the auction was canceled thanks to the mobilization of the authorities and the Algerian diaspora in France, which wished to see the manuscript returned. This success was welcomed by Algiers, which recalled the importance of repatriating such national treasures, the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.Restitution of stolen objectsThe restitution of works looted during the colonial period has become a vital issue for several African countries of late.Egypt, in particular, has made its voice heard on several occasions on this issue. In January, the United States returned one of the largest wooden sarcophagi ever discovered to Cairo, dating from the Lower Pharaonic period. Ireland did the same in December, also returning a sarcophagus and the remains of mummies.At the same time, Cairo now seeks that the famous Rosetta stone, thanks to which the French Egyptologist Jean-Francois Champollion deciphered the hieroglyphs, be returned. This treasure, brought to France after Napoleon's expedition in Egypt, is today in the British Museum. A petition to return it home has collected more than 110,000 signatures.In December 2022, the University of Cambridge likewise announced plans to return 116 looted artifacts, known as the Benin bronzes, to Nigeria.Thousands of bronzes were stolen by the British military during the looting of Benin (in modern-day Nigeria) in 1897. Later, historical objects were scattered around the world and can be found in numerous collections in the West.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230401/pink-diamond-from-botswana-could-set-record-at-auction-media-say-1109032792.html

africa

algeria

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

era of colonization, abdelkader manuscript, rare book, colonization period, algerian ministry of foreign affairs, treasures restitution, rosetta stone, france's neocolonialism, ancient treasure, treasures auction