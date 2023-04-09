International
LIVE: Pope Francis Holds Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica
Pope Francis Holds Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica
Pope Francis Holds Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica
Pope Francis is holding Easter Sunday Mass and is delivering his 'Urbi et Orbi' ('To the City and the World') blessing message at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on April 9.
2023-04-09T07:50+0000
2023-04-09T08:12+0000
Sputnik goes lives as Pope Francis is holding Easter Sunday Mass and is delivering his 'Urbi et Orbi' ('To the City and the World') blessing message at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on April 9.The 86-year-old pontiff, who is recovering from bronchitis and spent three nights in hospital last week, did not attend the traditional "Way of the Cross" prayer service on Good Friday for the first time in the 10 years of his papacy. The Vatican explained that Pope Francis followed the Way of the Cross from Casa Santa Marta due to cold weather.However, ahead of the Way of the Cross, the pontiff presided over the celebration of the Passion of the Lord within St Peter's Basilica Friday afternoon, arriving in a wheelchair.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.
Pope Francis Holds Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica

07:50 GMT 09.04.2023 (Updated: 08:12 GMT 09.04.2023)
Pope Francis, seated in a wheelchair, leaves after leading the Easter Vigil mass on April 8, 2023 at St. Peter's basilica in The Vatican, as part of celebrations of the Holy Week.
Pope Francis, seated in a wheelchair, leaves after leading the Easter Vigil mass on April 8, 2023 at St. Peter's basilica in The Vatican, as part of celebrations of the Holy Week. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREAS SOLARO
