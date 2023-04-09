https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/pope-francis-holds-easter-sunday-mass-at-st-peters-basilica-1109286223.html

Pope Francis Holds Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica

Pope Francis is holding Easter Sunday Mass and is delivering his 'Urbi et Orbi' ('To the City and the World') blessing message at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on April 9.

Sputnik goes lives as Pope Francis is holding Easter Sunday Mass and is delivering his 'Urbi et Orbi' ('To the City and the World') blessing message at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on April 9.The 86-year-old pontiff, who is recovering from bronchitis and spent three nights in hospital last week, did not attend the traditional "Way of the Cross" prayer service on Good Friday for the first time in the 10 years of his papacy. The Vatican explained that Pope Francis followed the Way of the Cross from Casa Santa Marta due to cold weather.However, ahead of the Way of the Cross, the pontiff presided over the celebration of the Passion of the Lord within St Peter's Basilica Friday afternoon, arriving in a wheelchair.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.

