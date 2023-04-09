https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/pope-francis-holds-easter-sunday-mass-at-st-peters-basilica-1109286223.html
Pope Francis Holds Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica
Pope Francis Holds Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica
Pope Francis is holding Easter Sunday Mass and is delivering his 'Urbi et Orbi' ('To the City and the World') blessing message at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on April 9.
2023-04-09T07:50+0000
2023-04-09T07:50+0000
2023-04-09T08:12+0000
world
europe
vatican
pope
pope francis
easter
easter mass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/09/1109286317_0:33:3072:1761_1920x0_80_0_0_3e3f4617aa2e7d3ff85a1e16c3cc08b3.jpg
Sputnik goes lives as Pope Francis is holding Easter Sunday Mass and is delivering his 'Urbi et Orbi' ('To the City and the World') blessing message at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on April 9.The 86-year-old pontiff, who is recovering from bronchitis and spent three nights in hospital last week, did not attend the traditional "Way of the Cross" prayer service on Good Friday for the first time in the 10 years of his papacy. The Vatican explained that Pope Francis followed the Way of the Cross from Casa Santa Marta due to cold weather.However, ahead of the Way of the Cross, the pontiff presided over the celebration of the Passion of the Lord within St Peter's Basilica Friday afternoon, arriving in a wheelchair.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.
vatican
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/09/1109286317_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29863e92c350f1b594b0230cbe98e075.jpg
Thousands listen to Pope Francis leading Easter Sunday Mass
Thousands listen to Pope Francis leading Easter Sunday Mass
2023-04-09T07:50+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
easter sunday mass, pope francis holds easter sunday mass, easter sunday mass at st. peter's basilica, pope francis is delivering his 'urbi et orbi'
easter sunday mass, pope francis holds easter sunday mass, easter sunday mass at st. peter's basilica, pope francis is delivering his 'urbi et orbi'
Pope Francis Holds Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica
07:50 GMT 09.04.2023 (Updated: 08:12 GMT 09.04.2023)
The pontiff was discharged from a Rome hospital just before the start of the Holy Week after a three-night stay for a bronchial infection.
Sputnik goes lives as Pope Francis is holding Easter Sunday Mass and is delivering his 'Urbi et Orbi' ('To the City and the World') blessing message at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on April 9.
The 86-year-old pontiff, who is recovering from bronchitis and spent three nights in hospital last week, did not attend the traditional "Way of the Cross" prayer service on Good Friday for the first time in the 10 years of his papacy. The Vatican explained that Pope Francis followed the Way of the Cross from Casa Santa Marta due to cold weather.
However, ahead of the Way of the Cross, the pontiff presided over the celebration of the Passion of the Lord within St Peter's Basilica Friday afternoon, arriving in a wheelchair.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.