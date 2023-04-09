International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Destroy Two Ukrainian Sabotage Groups - Defense Ministry
Russian Forces Destroy Two Ukrainian Sabotage Groups - Defense Ministry
Russian service members have destroyed two enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Kupyansk direction and thwarted three attempts of Ukrainian troop rotation, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"During the day, in the Kupyansk direction, the military personnel … located and destroyed two enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups … and also thwarted three attempts to rotate the units of Ukrainian armed forces," the spokesperson said. He added that Russian forces have also destroyed four Ukrainian drones near the villages of Volodymyrivka, Stelmakhivka and Vilshana. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia. Western countries have significantly increased their economic and military support for Kiev, which now includes air defense and multiple rocket launching systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, anti-aircraft guns, armored vehicles and various types of ammunition. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in January that arms supplies to Ukraine by Western countries testify to their direct and growing involvement in the conflict.
03:54 GMT 09.04.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian service members have destroyed two enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Kupyansk direction and thwarted three attempts of Ukrainian troop rotation, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"During the day, in the Kupyansk direction, the military personnel … located and destroyed two enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups … and also thwarted three attempts to rotate the units of Ukrainian armed forces," the spokesperson said.
He added that Russian forces have also destroyed four Ukrainian drones near the villages of Volodymyrivka, Stelmakhivka and Vilshana.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Repel Combined Strike of Ukrainian Troops: MoD
2 April, 04:15 GMT
On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.
Western countries have significantly increased their economic and military support for Kiev, which now includes air defense and multiple rocket launching systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, anti-aircraft guns, armored vehicles and various types of ammunition. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in January that arms supplies to Ukraine by Western countries testify to their direct and growing involvement in the conflict.
