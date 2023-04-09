https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/russian-military-creating-special-groups-to-destroy-western-tanks-in-ukraine-1109292909.html

Russian Military Creating Special Groups to Destroy Western Tanks in Ukraine

Russian Military Creating Special Groups to Destroy Western Tanks in Ukraine

The Russian armed forces have started creating special groups tasked by the defense ministry with destroying the tanks that Western countries supply to Kiev, the head of a combat training center, Yevgeny Arifulin, said on Sunday.

2023-04-09T09:38+0000

2023-04-09T09:38+0000

2023-04-09T09:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

m1 abrams tank

leopard 2

leclerc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105858/09/1058580998_0:97:1721:1065_1920x0_80_0_0_311a15de7580d609387e1055e75af6f4.jpg

He called the creation of the special groups "a great state systematic work." Russian troops are studying, in particular, US tanks Abrams, German Leopard 2, French Leclerc and UK Challenger, according to Arifulin. Western countries have been supplying Kiev regime with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230127/four-reasons-leopard-2s--m1-abrams-will-bite-the-dust-in-ukraine-1106772754.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, western tannks, leopard 2 in ukraine