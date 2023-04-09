https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/toxic-smoke-plume-rises-above-hamburg-after-large-fire-media-reports-1109294570.html
Toxic Smoke Plume Rises Above Hamburg After Large Fire, Media Reports
Toxic Smoke Plume Rises Above Hamburg After Large Fire, Media Reports
A large fire in the German city of Hamburg sent a plume of hazardous smoke into the air, prompting authorities to issue an "extreme danger" warning, German media reported on Sunday.
2023-04-09T10:28+0000
2023-04-09T10:28+0000
2023-04-09T10:52+0000
world
germany
hamburg
fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105598/97/1055989727_0:0:5184:2916_1920x0_80_0_0_9cc2a69287d3903bbe47a5d59b2953ed.jpg
The blaze is raging at two warehouses in the Rothenburgsort quarter of Hamburg, German newspaper reported. Local residents were alerted to the danger of "smoke gases and chemical components in the air" and were instructed to close windows and doors, as well as turn off ventilation and air conditioning. An official warning classified the fire and smoke as "extreme danger," the newspaper said. The German TV broadcaster reported that hydrogen sulfide was believed to be leaking on the site.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230303/toxic-blame-game-whos-responsible-for-east-palestines-mini-chernobyl-1107974876.html
germany
hamburg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105598/97/1055989727_0:0:4608:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_95024ac0851c83ee87f351ab580d8406.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
fire, hamburg, germany, chemicals, toxic
fire, hamburg, germany, chemicals, toxic
Toxic Smoke Plume Rises Above Hamburg After Large Fire, Media Reports
10:28 GMT 09.04.2023 (Updated: 10:52 GMT 09.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A large fire in the German city of Hamburg sent a plume of hazardous smoke into the air, prompting authorities to issue an "extreme danger" warning, German media reported on Sunday.
The blaze is raging at two warehouses in the Rothenburgsort quarter of Hamburg, German newspaper reported. Local residents were alerted to the danger of "smoke gases and chemical components in the air" and were instructed to close windows and doors, as well as turn off ventilation and air conditioning.
An official warning classified the fire and smoke as "extreme danger," the newspaper said.
The German TV broadcaster reported that hydrogen sulfide was believed to be leaking on the site.