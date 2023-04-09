International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/toxic-smoke-plume-rises-above-hamburg-after-large-fire-media-reports-1109294570.html
Toxic Smoke Plume Rises Above Hamburg After Large Fire, Media Reports
Toxic Smoke Plume Rises Above Hamburg After Large Fire, Media Reports
A large fire in the German city of Hamburg sent a plume of hazardous smoke into the air, prompting authorities to issue an "extreme danger" warning, German media reported on Sunday.
2023-04-09T10:28+0000
2023-04-09T10:52+0000
world
germany
hamburg
fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105598/97/1055989727_0:0:5184:2916_1920x0_80_0_0_9cc2a69287d3903bbe47a5d59b2953ed.jpg
The blaze is raging at two warehouses in the Rothenburgsort quarter of Hamburg, German newspaper reported. Local residents were alerted to the danger of "smoke gases and chemical components in the air" and were instructed to close windows and doors, as well as turn off ventilation and air conditioning. An official warning classified the fire and smoke as "extreme danger," the newspaper said. The German TV broadcaster reported that hydrogen sulfide was believed to be leaking on the site.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230303/toxic-blame-game-whos-responsible-for-east-palestines-mini-chernobyl-1107974876.html
germany
hamburg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105598/97/1055989727_0:0:4608:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_95024ac0851c83ee87f351ab580d8406.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fire, hamburg, germany, chemicals, toxic
fire, hamburg, germany, chemicals, toxic

Toxic Smoke Plume Rises Above Hamburg After Large Fire, Media Reports

10:28 GMT 09.04.2023 (Updated: 10:52 GMT 09.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Markus Scholz/dpa / Police officers and fire engines stand in front of the supermarket in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2017, where a man with a knife fatally stabbed one person and wounded four others as he fled, police said
Police officers and fire engines stand in front of the supermarket in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2017, where a man with a knife fatally stabbed one person and wounded four others as he fled, police said - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2023
© AP Photo / Markus Scholz/dpa /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A large fire in the German city of Hamburg sent a plume of hazardous smoke into the air, prompting authorities to issue an "extreme danger" warning, German media reported on Sunday.
The blaze is raging at two warehouses in the Rothenburgsort quarter of Hamburg, German newspaper reported. Local residents were alerted to the danger of "smoke gases and chemical components in the air" and were instructed to close windows and doors, as well as turn off ventilation and air conditioning.
Photo shot by a passenger of a commercial airliner flying near the East Palestine, Ohio chemical fire. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2023
Analysis
Toxic Blame Game: Who’s Responsible for East Palestine’s ‘Mini-Chernobyl’
3 March, 13:06 GMT
An official warning classified the fire and smoke as "extreme danger," the newspaper said.
The German TV broadcaster reported that hydrogen sulfide was believed to be leaking on the site.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала