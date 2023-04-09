https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/trump-hints-at-world-war-iii-on-truth-social-1109304518.html

Trump Hints at World War III on Truth Social

Trump Hints at World War III on Truth Social

Former US President Donald Trump has once again warned of a third world war, posting a brief comment on his Truth Social network.

2023-04-09T23:39+0000

2023-04-09T23:39+0000

2023-04-09T23:39+0000

viral

donald trump

world war iii

nuclear war

truth social

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105803/36/1058033601_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_14d73b8bbaa26c2237c6f0a89157e218.jpg

"WORLD WAR III," Trump wrote on his account on Sunday, without elaborating. Trump has repeatedly accused US President Joe Biden of bringing the world to the "brink of World War III," saying that the situation would have been different if he were president. In January, Trump said the world has become "more dangerous" under President Joe Biden and that the nuclear rhetoric was not employed against the US under his administration, but that foreign adversaries are using it now because they lack respect for the present US leadership.Since Biden has taken office, tension have undoubtedly risen between the US and the world's other two major nuclear powers, China and Russia.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world war iii, donald trump, truth social, donald trump warns about world war 3, nuclear war