World Bank's Chief Calls for Searching Ways Out of Poorest Countries' Debt Impasse

A search for ways out of the world's poorest countries impasse in servicing and restructuring their debts will top the agenda of the World Bank Group-International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings scheduled for April 10-16, said WB President David Malpass.

The World Bank's chief also said that he was looking forward to discussions of the debt crisis and approaches to achieving debt transparency and sustainability.He added that it was important to achieve "transparent, sustainable debt burdens in order to restart investment, which has slowed to a standstill."On Thursday, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that approximately 15% of low-income countries were experiencing debt distress, and another 45% had high debt vulnerabilities. In total, about a quarter of emerging economies have been at high risk and facing "default-like" borrowing spreads, Georgieva added.The 2023 Spring Meetings will take place in person from April 10-16 in the World Bank Group and IMF headquarters in Washington.

