Based and Redpilled? Exposed FBI 'Glossary' Links Online Lingo to 'Violent Extremism'

An exposed FBI 'glossary'appears to flag even innocuous online slang as 'racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism'.

Using some internet slang words, such as “looksmaxxing,” “based,” “Chad,” and “Stacy” will get an individual on the FBI’s watch list for “violent extremism,” according to the agency’s “glossary”, obtained by The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project.A lot of innocuous online lingo that is typically bandied about without any link to extremist views is, nevertheless, zeroed in on by the FBI, judging by the list of words and phrases singled out in the documents.According to the Oversight Project, the FBI appears to be thus "equating protected online speech" with signs of "violence".Here is a rundown of some of these words and phrases, flagged by the FBI as indicating "Involuntary Celibate Violent Extremism" or "Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism."According to the "glossary" of the investigative arm of the US Department of Justice, the word “cell” is short for incel. The latter term is short for “involuntary celibate,” which refers to an online community of people who are unable to find sexual partners despite being anxious to strike up a relationship. These frustrated people, stated the "threat overview," may seek to "commit violence in support of their beliefs that society unjustly denies them sexual or romantic attention, to which they believe they are entitled." The documents proceed to list incel terminology, which is typically widely used online. The FBI claims that the phrase “just be first” is online slang used by “incels” to target minors for sex."Red Pill," or to be “redpilled,” is a metaphor popularized by the 1999 film “The Matrix.” It refers to a scene in the movie where the character is offered a choice between a red pill, revealing the world for what it is, and a blue pill, which keeps the truth hidden. It has since been broadly used in connection with seeing "hidden truths", particularly associated with anything ranging from the socio-economic structure and politics to dating. According to the FBI glossary, it is defined as "a belief shared by many online communities that society is corrupt, and that the believer is a victim of this corruption." Also linked to the dating scene online is the often disparaging term "Chad". It is typically used to mean an overly confident, sexually active, often white “alpha male,” with its female counterpart known as "Stacy." The FBI doc defines the term "Chad" as a "Race -specific term used to describe the idealized version of a male, who is very successful at getting sexual and romantic attention from women." According to the glossary, "incels unsuccessfully compete against Chads for attention."Also featured on the list is the term "looksmaxxing," defined as the "process of self-improvement with the intent to become more attractive." When it comes to the list of terms linked with "Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism" (RMVE), "Red Pill" is offered a different definition in the glossary, stating that, "In the context of RMVE ideology, taking the red pill or becoming ‘redpilled’ indicates the adoption of racist, anti-Semitic, or fascist beliefs." A “black pill,” it is added, means that a "corrupt" society can “only be changed through massive societal restructuring, often including violence.”The FBI also singles out the term "based," coined by rapper Lil B and used to mean "something that is ‘agreeable’ and ‘cool,’" or even "anti-woke." However, the agency sees this term as wielded online to "refer to someone who has been converted to racist ideology, or as a way of indicating ideological agreement." The FBI list also includes the term "LARPing," which is a live action role-playing game (LARP), where participants physically portray their characters. However, in political context, according to the FBI, this term might be used to "deride individuals accused of not being as extreme, or in possession of skills, or other valued characteristics they claim to have."The bureau has not given any official comment since the "glossary" was released.

