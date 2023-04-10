https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/belgorod-nuclear-submarine-armed-with-poseidon-torpedoes-1109325885.html
Belgorod: Nuclear Submarine Armed With Poseidon Torpedoes
In July 2022, the Belgorod K-329, the second-largest nuclear submarine in history, was handed over to the Russian Navy. What are its unique characteristics?.. 10.04.2023, Sputnik International
The K-329 Belgorod, a nuclear-powered submarine, is able to carry the Poseidon, an unmanned underwater vehicle capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear warheads. The underwater drones, which are essentially beyond the reach of any enemy submarine, can dive to a depth of up to 1,000 meters and move at a speed of up to 185 km/h.What's more, the Belgorod sub can serve as a mother ship for the Losharik deep-diving nuclear-powered submarine, which is capable of diving to an incredible depth of 6,000 meters. To perform such extreme submersions, the Losharik has a unique design, with its pressure hull formed from seven interconnected spherical titanium components.
