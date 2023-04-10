https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/bonnie-but-no-clyde-78-year-old-missouri-granny-nabbed-for-third-bank-heist-reports-say-1109309300.html

Bonnie, But No Clyde? 78-Year-Old Missouri Granny Nabbed for Third Bank Heist, Reports Say

Bonnie, But No Clyde? 78-Year-Old Missouri Granny Nabbed for Third Bank Heist, Reports Say

On April 5, police officers stopped 78-year-old Bonnie Gooch near the Goppert Financial Bank in Pleasant Hill after her vehicle reported to have been involved in a bank robbery, according to media reports.

On April 5, police officers stopped 78-year-old Bonnie Gooch near Goppert Financial Bank in Pleasant Hill after her vehicle was reported to have been involved in a bank robbery, according to media reports.Local authorities confirmed that Bonnie had already committed two previous bank heists in 2020 and 1977.In the most recent case, Cass County court documents stated that the robbery note demanded "13,000 small bills" with an apology at the end reading "thank you sorry I didn't mean to scare you."Meanwhile, the county prosecutor charged her with robbery, setting bail at $25,000.

