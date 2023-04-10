International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/charles-iii-green-energy-firm-under-investigation-due-to-gas-leak-1109304641.html
Charles III Green Energy Firm Under Investigation Due to Gas Leak
Charles III Green Energy Firm Under Investigation Due to Gas Leak
Green energy company, JV Energen, which was hailed as a breakthrough in renewable energy production, has been investigated for numerous health and safety breaches after an unauthorised leak of more than 1,000 tonnes of global-heating gases.
2023-04-10T00:26+0000
2023-04-10T00:26+0000
world
uk
king charles iii
green economy
green technologies
co2 emissions
gas leak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100678039_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9ac46e34c440ea67ed078e46fbedcfda.jpg
The incident took place in 2020, when methane, CO2, and traces of the toxic gas hydrogen sulphide were released from a gas-holder at the plant for 38 days, causing a "significant" impact on the environment, according to the Environment Agency. The agency also investigated JV Energen for breaches involving "flammable and toxic" substances.JV Energen turns crops into gas and electricity, which are used in the local area, as well as to create fertilisers for local farms.The plant is located on land belonging to the Duchy of Cornwall at Rainbarrow Farm near Dorchester, and is partially controlled by the Duke of Cornwall. The duchy is a hereditary estate that raises revenues for whoever is the male heir to the throne. The duchy receives a 59% share of JV Energen profits and has received more than £1 million in rent and £6 millions in interest from a series of loans it has provided to JV Energen. It made JV Energen the most profitable of duchy's joint ventures.As a producer of green energy, the plant also received significant government subsidies of more than £28m (roughly $38.8m) since its launch in 2012.The Health and Safety Executive investigated the plant after the 2020 leak and issued a series of improvement notices, while uncovering other safety breaches:The agency also contradicted assessments of JV Energy consultants who said that the damage of leak was equivalent to just over 1,000 tonnes of CO2. Instead an agency official said it could be measured as 2,000 tonnes at least.The investigation into JV Energen's safety breaches follows other emergencies connected to green energy firms, such as a fire at a Teesport Renewable Energy Plant in Redcar and Cleveland, North East England and a wind turbine collapse in Scotland. These incidents highlight the importance of ensuring the safety of renewable energy production and the need for stronger regulation in this sector.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230123/king-charles-iii-refuses-slimmed-down-coronation-amid-cost-of-living-crisis-1106597928.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230314/report-uks-sunak-has-electrical-grid-refitted-to-accommodate-his-heated-pool-amid-energy-crisis-1108359445.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100678039_289:0:3020:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_930aca02c71428efa65b60cce1d2aafa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
king charles energy company leak, investigation, jv energen
king charles energy company leak, investigation, jv energen

Charles III Green Energy Firm Under Investigation Due to Gas Leak

00:26 GMT 10.04.2023
© AP Photo / Ben Stansall / King Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth IKing Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2023
© AP Photo / Ben Stansall / King Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth I
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
Green energy company, JV Energen, which was hailed as a breakthrough in renewable energy production, has been investigated for numerous health and safety breaches after an unauthorised leak of more than 1,000 tonnes of global-heating gases.
The incident took place in 2020, when methane, CO2, and traces of the toxic gas hydrogen sulphide were released from a gas-holder at the plant for 38 days, causing a "significant" impact on the environment, according to the Environment Agency. The agency also investigated JV Energen for breaches involving "flammable and toxic" substances.
JV Energen turns crops into gas and electricity, which are used in the local area, as well as to create fertilisers for local farms.
The plant is located on land belonging to the Duchy of Cornwall at Rainbarrow Farm near Dorchester, and is partially controlled by the Duke of Cornwall. The duchy is a hereditary estate that raises revenues for whoever is the male heir to the throne.
King Charles III reacts after an egg was thrown his direction as he arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
World
King Charles III Refuses “Slimmed Down” Coronation Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis
23 January, 00:07 GMT
The duchy receives a 59% share of JV Energen profits and has received more than £1 million in rent and £6 millions in interest from a series of loans it has provided to JV Energen. It made JV Energen the most profitable of duchy's joint ventures.
As a producer of green energy, the plant also received significant government subsidies of more than £28m (roughly $38.8m) since its launch in 2012.
The Health and Safety Executive investigated the plant after the 2020 leak and issued a series of improvement notices, while uncovering other safety breaches:
unsafe use and storage of propane gas
failures to prevent "flammable atmosphere formation" at the site
mishap to test ventilation equipment that protects staff from exposure to potentially toxic gases
The agency also contradicted assessments of JV Energy consultants who said that the damage of leak was equivalent to just over 1,000 tonnes of CO2. Instead an agency official said it could be measured as 2,000 tonnes at least.
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his first Prime Minister's Questions in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
Energy Crisis in Europe
Report: UK's Sunak Has Electrical Grid Refitted to Accommodate His Heated Pool Amid Energy Crisis
14 March, 01:14 GMT
The investigation into JV Energen's safety breaches follows other emergencies connected to green energy firms, such as a fire at a Teesport Renewable Energy Plant in Redcar and Cleveland, North East England and a wind turbine collapse in Scotland. These incidents highlight the importance of ensuring the safety of renewable energy production and the need for stronger regulation in this sector.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала