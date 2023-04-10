International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
MOD: Russian Aviation Strikes Ukrainian Positions in Krasny Liman Direction
MOD: Russian Aviation Strikes Ukrainian Positions in Krasny Liman Direction
Russian attack aircraft and TOS-1A "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers have inflicted a defeat on the manpower of Ukrainian troops.
"In the Krasny Liman direction, air defense crews … discovered and destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Operational-tactical aviation carried out airstrikes using high-explosive aerial bombs on temporary deployment locations and an enemy ammunition depot. Attack aircraft, using unguided missiles, attacked the firepower and manpower of Ukrainian nationalists. Heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A ‘Solntsepek’ inflicted fire damage with thermobaric shells. The enemy suffered losses in personnel and equipment," the spokesperson said.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia. Western countries have significantly increased their economic and military support for Kiev, which now includes air defense and multiple rocket launching systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, anti-aircraft guns, armored vehicles and various types of ammunition. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in January that arms supplies to Ukraine by Western countries testify to their direct and growing involvement in the conflict.
MOD: Russian Aviation Strikes Ukrainian Positions in Krasny Liman Direction

04:09 GMT 10.04.2023
Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet taking off from an airfield. File photo.
Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet taking off from an airfield. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2023
© Sputnik / Sergei Orlov
/
Go to the mediabank
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian attack aircraft and TOS-1A "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers have inflicted a defeat on the manpower of Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"In the Krasny Liman direction, air defense crews … discovered and destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Operational-tactical aviation carried out airstrikes using high-explosive aerial bombs on temporary deployment locations and an enemy ammunition depot. Attack aircraft, using unguided missiles, attacked the firepower and manpower of Ukrainian nationalists. Heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A ‘Solntsepek’ inflicted fire damage with thermobaric shells. The enemy suffered losses in personnel and equipment," the spokesperson said.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Ukrainian servicemen prepare a D-30 howitzer to fire toward Russian positions near Artemovsk, eastern Ukraine, on March 21, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2023
World
'One or Two Shells Per Day': Ukrainian Troops Reportedly Hit by Acute Ammo Shortage
Yesterday, 18:42 GMT
On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.
Western countries have significantly increased their economic and military support for Kiev, which now includes air defense and multiple rocket launching systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, anti-aircraft guns, armored vehicles and various types of ammunition. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in January that arms supplies to Ukraine by Western countries testify to their direct and growing involvement in the conflict.
