MOD: Russian Aviation Strikes Ukrainian Positions in Krasny Liman Direction

Russian attack aircraft and TOS-1A "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers have inflicted a defeat on the manpower of Ukrainian troops.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, air defense crews … discovered and destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Operational-tactical aviation carried out airstrikes using high-explosive aerial bombs on temporary deployment locations and an enemy ammunition depot. Attack aircraft, using unguided missiles, attacked the firepower and manpower of Ukrainian nationalists. Heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A ‘Solntsepek’ inflicted fire damage with thermobaric shells. The enemy suffered losses in personnel and equipment," the spokesperson said.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia. Western countries have significantly increased their economic and military support for Kiev, which now includes air defense and multiple rocket launching systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, anti-aircraft guns, armored vehicles and various types of ammunition. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in January that arms supplies to Ukraine by Western countries testify to their direct and growing involvement in the conflict.

