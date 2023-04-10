https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/netanyahu-no-decision-has-been-made-to-provide-ukraine-with-arms-supplies-1109333956.html
Netanyahu: No Decision Has Been Made to Provide Ukraine With Arms Supplies
The Israeli government has not made any decisions regarding the supply of lethal weapons to Kiev and continues to provide only humanitarian aid, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, commenting on the leak of secret Pentagon documents.
Earlier in the day, US media reported leaked Pentagon documents revealed that Israel could consider scenarios in which it would agree to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine under US pressure. Netanyahu added that he did not know how the conflict in Ukraine could be resolved and whether there was even a way to resolve it, but noted he would do "everything possible" to achieve peace. Since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Israel has been resisting providing Kiev with weapons and focusing instead on humanitarian assistance. In January, Netanyahu said that Israel was considering providing to Ukraine the Iron Dome air defense system. In mid-March, the Israeli prime minister held a meeting with one of the issues on the agenda being possible military supplies to Ukraine.
Netanyahu: No Decision Has Been Made to Provide Ukraine With Arms Supplies
Earlier in the day, US media reported leaked Pentagon documents revealed that Israel could consider scenarios in which it would agree to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine under US pressure.
"As for the reports about lethal weapons for Ukraine, I do not know what these reports are based on. We decided to help them in humanitarian matters, in civil defense matters with Tzeva Adom [Israeli missile attack warning system] ... but not the previous government, nor my government, have made decisions about lethal weapons," Netanyahu told reporters.
Netanyahu added that he did not know how the conflict in Ukraine could be resolved and whether there was even a way to resolve it, but noted he would do "everything possible" to achieve peace.
Since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Israel has been resisting providing Kiev with weapons and focusing instead on humanitarian assistance.
In January, Netanyahu said that Israel was considering providing to Ukraine the Iron Dome air defense system. In mid-March, the Israeli prime minister held a meeting with one of the issues on the agenda being possible military supplies to Ukraine.