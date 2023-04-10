https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/new-poles-are-growing-in-multipolar-world-system-ex-austrian-fm-kneissl-1109293225.html

'New Poles are Growing' in Multipolar World System: Ex-Austrian FM Kneissl

As emerging superpowers, such as China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, India and Russia, are forging new political and economic alliances, "rules-based order" promoted by the US and the EU is harming their own economies

Multipolar West Asia, Africa, Latin AmericaRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Ankara on Friday, with part of his agenda dedicated to Syria-Turkiye reconciliation. According to Karin Kneissl, Moscow and Tehran have played important roles in the mediating process, which raised a few eyebrows in Washington.She underlined Moscow’s role in the Syria-Turkiye talks and pointed to the fact that in its recent bulletin, the White House expressed concern over "being sidelined, bysided, blind-sided, frustrated" in the process, with the "Assad must go" mantra losing its effectiveness on the NATO member state Turkiye:Austria's former top diplomat stressed the growing importance of the Middle East in the newly-forming multipolar world architecture, describing the nuances in terminology, which may help in understanding the changes:When asked which nations besides China, Russia and Saudi Arabia are forming the new multipolar world, Kneissl mentioned India and Latin American nations such as Brazil and Argentina, while also praising the role of some Rainbow Continent nations, such as South Africa and others:On Emerging Powers and the Energy MarketWhen talking about the collective leverage of emerging powers in the energy markets, Kneissl elaborated on the recent decision of OPEC+ to cut oil production – something which, in her opinion, may influence not only the upcoming presidential elections in the United States but also indirectly trigger a chain reaction in the EU.Kneissl likewise explained that the US has already used up the oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and OPEC+'s decision may push the gas prices in America through the roof, prompting the Biden administration to cut oil and gas exports:According to Kneissl, the possible ban on American LNG supplies to Europe, which were partly filling the market gaps caused by the lack of Russian gas supplies to the Old World, may push energy prices in the EU, which have already soared, even higher:She has also pointed at the EU leaders' recent attempts to seek alternatives to the affordable Russian gas in Norway, Canada and Africa, with German Chancelor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron paying visits to gas-producing countries like Algeria, - only to find that there are no easy and quick solutions:The Hypocrisy of 'Rules-Based Order' RhetoricWhen talking about the West’s foreign policy style, Kneissl argued that it harms the EU’s economic interests globally. She gave an example of Germany’s automotive industry, which is losing ground in Russia after abandoning production and sales in the country. It similarly failed to keep its share of the Middle Eastern market, where it has largely been replaced by the Asian automakers over the past 20 years, and now, due to actions of European leaders, its positions in Asia are also in danger.In her Sputnik interview, Kneissl also spoke about the emerging powers' role in the mediation of global crises, commented on Austria and Switzerland taking sides in the Ukrainian conflict, and thus abandoning their neutrality, and also shared her opinion on the need for "new faces" in Western politics.Kneissl was minister of European and international affairs of Austria from 2017 to 2019. She has been criticized in the EU for her ties with Russia and eventually left Austria and later France because of death threats.

