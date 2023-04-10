https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/philippine-president-says-military-bases-in-country-wont-be-used-for-offensive-operations-1109312364.html

Philippine President Says Military Bases in Country Won't Be Used for Offensive Operations

Philippine President Says Military Bases in Country Won't Be Used for Offensive Operations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Philippines will not allow anyone to use its military bases to conduct offensive operations as the facilities are solely for bolstering... 10.04.2023, Sputnik International

2023-04-10T09:49+0000

2023-04-10T09:49+0000

2023-04-10T09:49+0000

military

philippines

us

military base

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0a/1109311698_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_517a2b7190d5ac75b891896c187da8b6.jpg

"China's reaction is not really surprising because they are worried. But the Philippines will not allow the use of its bases for any offensive action. These will only be used to help the Philippines if it needs help," Marcos said, as quoted by media. Marcos added that the Philippines had given the US expanded access to its bases for aid during natural disasters, as the facilities are located in the disaster prone areas. The Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) was signed in 2014 between the US and the Philippines with the aim of strengthening the military cooperation of the two countries. The document envisages joint military exercises and higher interoperability between the armed forces of the US and the Philippines. Under the EDCA, the US is not allowed to have permanent military bases in the Philippines, but the agreement provides for US troops' extended stays on the Philippine military bases.Last week, the US Defense Department announced that the Philippines and the US had agreed to expand their Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement EDCA to four new locations, one of them near the South China Sea. Commenting on the recent agreement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that it would lead to "more tensions and less peace and stability" in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/us-pulls-philippines-into-natos-geopolitical-confrontation-versus-china-1109119777.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

philippines, us, military base