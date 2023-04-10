International
Philippine President Says Military Bases in Country Won't Be Used for Offensive Operations
Philippine President Says Military Bases in Country Won't Be Used for Offensive Operations
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Philippines will not allow anyone to use its military bases to conduct offensive operations as the facilities are solely for bolstering...
"China's reaction is not really surprising because they are worried. But the Philippines will not allow the use of its bases for any offensive action. These will only be used to help the Philippines if it needs help," Marcos said, as quoted by media. Marcos added that the Philippines had given the US expanded access to its bases for aid during natural disasters, as the facilities are located in the disaster prone areas. The Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) was signed in 2014 between the US and the Philippines with the aim of strengthening the military cooperation of the two countries. The document envisages joint military exercises and higher interoperability between the armed forces of the US and the Philippines. Under the EDCA, the US is not allowed to have permanent military bases in the Philippines, but the agreement provides for US troops' extended stays on the Philippine military bases.Last week, the US Defense Department announced that the Philippines and the US had agreed to expand their Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement EDCA to four new locations, one of them near the South China Sea. Commenting on the recent agreement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that it would lead to "more tensions and less peace and stability" in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/us-pulls-philippines-into-natos-geopolitical-confrontation-versus-china-1109119777.html
philippines, us, military base
Philippine President Says Military Bases in Country Won't Be Used for Offensive Operations

09:49 GMT 10.04.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Philippines will not allow anyone to use its military bases to conduct offensive operations as the facilities are solely for bolstering the country's defense capabilities, President Ferdinand Marcos said on Monday.
"China's reaction is not really surprising because they are worried. But the Philippines will not allow the use of its bases for any offensive action. These will only be used to help the Philippines if it needs help," Marcos said, as quoted by media.
Marcos added that the Philippines had given the US expanded access to its bases for aid during natural disasters, as the facilities are located in the disaster prone areas.
The Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) was signed in 2014 between the US and the Philippines with the aim of strengthening the military cooperation of the two countries. The document envisages joint military exercises and higher interoperability between the armed forces of the US and the Philippines. Under the EDCA, the US is not allowed to have permanent military bases in the Philippines, but the agreement provides for US troops' extended stays on the Philippine military bases.
A U.S. Marine Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV), with both Philippine and U.S. Marines on board, prepares to storm the beach during an amphibious landing exercise at the two-week joint U.S.-Philippines military exercise dubbed Balikatan 34-2018 Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Naval Education and Training Command in Zambales province which is facing the South China Sea in northwestern Philippines. About 8,000 U.S. and Philippine troops are taking part in the annual exercise, the largest since President Rodrigo Duterte came to power - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
World
US Pulls Philippines Into NATO's Geopolitical Confrontation Versus China
5 April, 04:15 GMT
Last week, the US Defense Department announced that the Philippines and the US had agreed to expand their Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement EDCA to four new locations, one of them near the South China Sea. Commenting on the recent agreement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that it would lead to "more tensions and less peace and stability" in the region.
