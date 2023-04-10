https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/russian-govt-delegation-to-visit-cuba-in-may-to-promote-economic-cooperation-1109322058.html

Russian Gov't Delegation to Visit Cuba in May to Promote Economic Cooperation

A delegation of the Russian government will visit Cuba in May with the goal of promoting the development of bilateral economic cooperation, First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Vasiliy Osmakov said on Monday.

"In order for Cuba to become not only a political but also an economic project, it is necessary to change the legislation there in a way to make it preferential for Russian investors," Osmakov told the Russian lower house. This "project" will also require long-term financing and a facility to make it possible for Cubans to get revenue in rubles, the Russian official said, pointing out that this was an approach suitable for all "difficult markets." In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Moscow to discuss various areas of bilateral cooperation. The 19th session of the Russian-Cuban interdepartmental commission on cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology ended in November with an agreement on cooperation in higher education. In January, the Cuban president met with a delegation of Russian entrepreneurs in Havana to follow up on agreements reached during his November visit to Moscow.

