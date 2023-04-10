https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/russian-researchers-discover-bacteria-with-ability-to-decompose-oil-1109329776.html

Russian Researchers Discover Bacteria With Ability to Decompose Oil

Russian researchers have discovered cold-resistant decomposer bacteria in the Sea of Japan that are able to "consume" oil, which could help create a biological product for the purification of water from oil, the Russian Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) said on Monday.

The researchers have managed to identify the ability to decompose oil in 12 species of bacteria, including Idiomarina maritima, Gracilibacillus massiliensis, Lechevaleria flavaand Jeotgalibacillus marinus, according to the press release. Decoding the genome of the bacteria would help better understand the work of genes and enzymes involved in the decomposition of oil in the seas in Russia's Far East, the university added. The results of the research will allow scientists develop more effective tools to monitor oil pollution in seas and clean them.

