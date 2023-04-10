https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/russian-scientists-to-start-working-on-prototype-of-venus-research-station-by-early-2024-1109330650.html

Russian Scientists to Start Working on Prototype of Venus Research Station by Early 2024

Russian Scientists to Start Working on Prototype of Venus Research Station by Early 2024

he head of Russia's Space Research Institute said Monday that the next stage of an ambitious space mission to send an orbital research station to Venus will begin in late 2023 or early 2024.

2023-04-10T16:59+0000

2023-04-10T16:59+0000

2023-04-10T16:59+0000

science & tech

space

venus

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107687/01/1076870163_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_e32978927bc37ea7874195b7137a734c.png

Russia plans to launch the Venera-D mission in 2029, building on the experience of the Soviet Venus exploration programs that go back as early as the 1960s. The Space Research Institute has outlined the mission's goals and will now identify the equipment needed to meet them, Petrukovich explained. The mission will explore "planetary life" on Venus, the closest planet to the Earth with a similar size and history. The orbital station will be fitted with chemical sensors that will look for traces of gases associated with recent volcanic and tectonic activity. The goal is to understand how greenhouse gases heat up the Venusian atmosphere to a hellish 467 degrees Celsius (872 F) and what makes its upper layers rotate 60 times faster than the planet's surface.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230304/uae-working-with-russia-us-on-tests-to-ensure-humans-can-live-on-mars-space-official-1108021811.html

space

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venus research, russian scientists to research venus