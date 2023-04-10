International
The Constitutional Committee of Russia's State Duma recommended on Monday to adopt the amendments on introducing a life sentence for high treason.
According to Pavel Krasheninnikov, the head of the Committee on State Building and Legislation of the Russian parliament's lower house, the amendments are proposed to be considered at a meeting of the State Duma on Thursday. The Committee also recommended to adopt amendments on toughening criminal liability for sabotage and terrorist attacks. Acts of sabotage, as well terrorist attacks, will be punished by up to 20 years in prison (currently the maximum prison sentence for these crimes is 15 years).On Friday, Vasily Piskarev, the head of the parliamentary commission for foreign interference investigation, said that the State Duma, has introduced amendments on life sentence for high treason.
Russia's State Duma Committee Approves Amendment on Life Sentence for High Treason

09:27 GMT 10.04.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Constitutional Committee of Russia's State Duma recommended on Monday to adopt the amendments on introducing a life sentence for high treason.
According to Pavel Krasheninnikov, the head of the Committee on State Building and Legislation of the Russian parliament's lower house, the amendments are proposed to be considered at a meeting of the State Duma on Thursday.
The Committee also recommended to adopt amendments on toughening criminal liability for sabotage and terrorist attacks. Acts of sabotage, as well terrorist attacks, will be punished by up to 20 years in prison (currently the maximum prison sentence for these crimes is 15 years).
On Friday, Vasily Piskarev, the head of the parliamentary commission for foreign interference investigation, said that the State Duma, has introduced amendments on life sentence for high treason.
