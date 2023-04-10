https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/un-security-council-holds-meeting-to-discuss-risks-of-growing-military-exports-1109308013.html

UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Risks of Growing Military Exports

Sputnik goes live as the UN Security Council (UNSC) convenes in New York City for its 9301th meeting.

Sputnik comes to you live as the UN Security Council (UNSC) convenes in New York City for its 9301st meeting.The members are expected to discuss threats to international peace and security, as well as the risks stemming from violations of the agreements regulating the export of arms and military equipment, since a growing number of weapons end up in the hands of terrorists and radicals across the world.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

