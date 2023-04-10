International
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Risks of Growing Military Exports
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/un-security-council-holds-meeting-to-discuss-risks-of-growing-military-exports-1109308013.html
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Risks of Growing Military Exports
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Risks of Growing Military Exports
Sputnik goes live as the UN Security Council (UNSC) convenes in New York City for its 9301th meeting.
2023-04-10T14:23+0000
2023-04-10T14:23+0000
world
un security council (unsc)
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107003/75/1070037562_0:146:2800:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_ed3344253403c6cf8018c6dcadbcb565.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as the UN Security Council (UNSC) convenes in New York City for its 9301st meeting.The members are expected to discuss threats to international peace and security, as well as the risks stemming from violations of the agreements regulating the export of arms and military equipment, since a growing number of weapons end up in the hands of terrorists and radicals across the world.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Risks of Growing Military Exports
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Risks of Growing Military Exports
2023-04-10T14:23+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107003/75/1070037562_156:0:2645:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_fdda6d6f81de873c181f7c8bd7f1d9c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
un security council, international peace and security
un security council, international peace and security

UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Risks of Growing Military Exports

14:23 GMT 10.04.2023
CC BY 2.0 / JD Lasica / UN Security Council chamber (File photo).
UN Security Council chamber (File photo). - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2023
CC BY 2.0 / JD Lasica /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Russia assumed its rotational presidency of the Security Council for the month of April 2023, and is addressing the most pressing global issues during its tenure.
Sputnik comes to you live as the UN Security Council (UNSC) convenes in New York City for its 9301st meeting.
The members are expected to discuss threats to international peace and security, as well as the risks stemming from violations of the agreements regulating the export of arms and military equipment, since a growing number of weapons end up in the hands of terrorists and radicals across the world.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала