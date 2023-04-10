https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/un-security-council-holds-meeting-to-discuss-risks-of-growing-military-exports-1109308013.html
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Risks of Growing Military Exports
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Risks of Growing Military Exports
Sputnik goes live as the UN Security Council (UNSC) convenes in New York City for its 9301th meeting.
2023-04-10T14:23+0000
2023-04-10T14:23+0000
2023-04-10T14:23+0000
world
un security council (unsc)
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107003/75/1070037562_0:146:2800:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_ed3344253403c6cf8018c6dcadbcb565.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as the UN Security Council (UNSC) convenes in New York City for its 9301st meeting.The members are expected to discuss threats to international peace and security, as well as the risks stemming from violations of the agreements regulating the export of arms and military equipment, since a growing number of weapons end up in the hands of terrorists and radicals across the world.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107003/75/1070037562_156:0:2645:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_fdda6d6f81de873c181f7c8bd7f1d9c9.jpg
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Risks of Growing Military Exports
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Risks of Growing Military Exports
2023-04-10T14:23+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
un security council, international peace and security
un security council, international peace and security
UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Risks of Growing Military Exports
Russia assumed its rotational presidency of the Security Council for the month of April 2023, and is addressing the most pressing global issues during its tenure.
Sputnik comes to you live as the UN Security Council (UNSC) convenes in New York City for its 9301st meeting.
The members are expected to discuss threats to international peace and security, as well as the risks stemming from violations of the agreements regulating the export of arms and military equipment, since a growing number of weapons end up in the hands of terrorists and radicals across the world.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!