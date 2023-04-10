https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/us-designates-wsj-reporter-gershkovich-as-wrongfully-detained-in-russia---state-dept-1109334079.html

US Designates WSJ Reporter Gershkovich as ‘Wrongfully Detained’ in Russia - State Dept.

The United States has designated Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained” by Russian authorities following his arrest in March on espionage charges, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.

“Today, Secretary Blinken made a determination that Evan Gershkovich is wrongfully detained by Russia,” Patel said in a statement. “The US government will provide all appropriate support to Mr. Gershkovich and his family. We call for the Russian Federation to immediately release Mr. Gershkovich.”"Journalism is not a crime, " the statement read. In a separate message issued by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the high-ranking official used the announcement as a means to also call for the "immediate release" of Paul Whelan, who has remained in Russia's custody since 2018 after having been charged with espionage. Whelan has maintained his innocence.The State Department's designation officially transfers supervision of the case to the agency's Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs. Roger Carstens is expected to work on the Gershkovitz case.Although US President Joe Biden did acknowledge Gershkovitz's detention as unjustifiable the week prior, the Monday development marks the first time the State Department has formally issued the designation.

