Video: Fire Occurs Inside Church in Massachusetts On Easter Sunday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A fire has erupted inside Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the Cambridge Fire Department said.
"Structure fire, building at 3XX Broadway/Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge, MA," the fire department informed on Twitter on Sunday. The fire department added in a later tweet that the initial alarm for the fire occurred at 5:29 p.m.According to US media reports, local authorities said the church was empty when the fire started. Boston 25 News reported that, according to the church’s website, Easter services took place in the building in the morning, while the fire broke out in the afternoon on Sunday. There have been no reports of injuries.The Cambridge Police Department gave an update on Twitter stating that multiple other fire departments in the area provided aid and that surrounding streets remained closed to traffic. The fire department says the origin of the fire will be under investigation.
Video: Fire Occurs Inside Church in Massachusetts On Easter Sunday

03:00 GMT 10.04.2023
Faith Lutheran Church Fire, Cambridge, MA
Faith Lutheran Church Fire, Cambridge, MA - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2023
© Twitter / @deyaa_alrwishdi
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A fire has erupted inside Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the Cambridge Fire Department said.
"Structure fire, building at 3XX Broadway/Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge, MA," the fire department informed on Twitter on Sunday. The fire department added in a later tweet that the initial alarm for the fire occurred at 5:29 p.m.
According to US media reports, local authorities said the church was empty when the fire started.
Boston 25 News reported that, according to the church’s website, Easter services took place in the building in the morning, while the fire broke out in the afternoon on Sunday.
There have been no reports of injuries.
The Cambridge Police Department gave an update on Twitter stating that multiple other fire departments in the area provided aid and that surrounding streets remained closed to traffic. The fire department says the origin of the fire will be under investigation.
