https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/video-fire-occurs-inside-church-in-massachusetts-on-easter-sunday-1109305807.html

Video: Fire Occurs Inside Church in Massachusetts On Easter Sunday

Video: Fire Occurs Inside Church in Massachusetts On Easter Sunday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A fire has erupted inside Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the Cambridge Fire Department said. 10.04.2023, Sputnik International

2023-04-10T03:00+0000

2023-04-10T03:00+0000

2023-04-10T03:00+0000

americas

cambridge

massachusetts

fire

church

easter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0a/1109305651_1:0:2561:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_b5822fe4ab1deb1e26ca1a614eb84e9e.png

"Structure fire, building at 3XX Broadway/Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge, MA," the fire department informed on Twitter on Sunday. The fire department added in a later tweet that the initial alarm for the fire occurred at 5:29 p.m.According to US media reports, local authorities said the church was empty when the fire started. Boston 25 News reported that, according to the church’s website, Easter services took place in the building in the morning, while the fire broke out in the afternoon on Sunday. There have been no reports of injuries.The Cambridge Police Department gave an update on Twitter stating that multiple other fire departments in the area provided aid and that surrounding streets remained closed to traffic. The fire department says the origin of the fire will be under investigation.

americas

cambridge

massachusetts

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cambridge, massachusetts, fire, church, easter