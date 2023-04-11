https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/air-defense-force-commander-russian-forces-have-shot-down-100-bayraktar-drones-during-special-op-1109351177.html

Air Defense Force Commander: Russian Forces Have Shot Down 100 Bayraktar Drones During Special Op

Since the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, Ukrainian propaganda has relied on various "wonder weapons" of Western origin. However, Russian troops have proven successful in countering most of them.

Lieutenant-General Andrey Demin, commander of the Air Defense Forces and deputy commander-in-chief of the Aerospace Forces, has stated that Russian forces have shot down at least 100 Bayraktar combat drones since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine.During an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda, the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry, he stressed that Russian troops have improved their performance and readiness level. They have conducted more combat exercises and analyzed the experience of the first months of the special operation in Ukraine, where Russian forces are withstanding the strength of the entire NATO alliance aiding Kiev.The general also said that the recent incident with a US MQ-9 crashing into the Black Sea because of sharp maneuvering indicates that such drones are no match for contemporary Russian AA systems."There is no fundamental difference between 'strategic' UCAVs like the US RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-9 Reaper or 'tactical-level' UCAVs such as the Turkish TB-2 Bayraktar compared to modern-day manned combat aircraft."Before the Russian special operation started, Ukraine ordered 54 TB-2 Bayraktar drones, and a substantial amount was delivered after the special operation began.Over the past year, NATO members have supplied Ukraine with thousands of weapons, fueling the conflict. The supplies have included weapons such as FIM-92 Stinger MANPADs, anti-tank FGM-148 Javelin missiles, M113 armored personnel carriers (APCs), M777 howitzers, and HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).The Russian Armed Forces have already demonstrated their skills in developing methods to successfully counter Western weaponry. For example, there are more and more videos showing Russian Lancet kamikaze drones successfully eliminating Western military equipment.

