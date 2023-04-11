https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/biden-signs-bill-ending-us-covid-19-national-emergency---white-house-1109336084.html

Biden Signs Bill Ending US COVID-19 National Emergency - White House

Biden Signs Bill Ending US COVID-19 National Emergency - White House

US President Joe Biden signed legislation ending the national emergency in the United States associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said in a statement.

2023-04-11T01:14+0000

2023-04-11T01:14+0000

2023-04-11T01:12+0000

americas

us

national emergency

covid-19

joe biden

pandemic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/13/1081509111_0:0:2100:1182_1920x0_80_0_0_406cae006207bdeabcf10ee2efd30120.jpg

Biden signed H.J.Res 7 on Monday, which ends the national emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said. The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by a novel coronavirus, killed more than 6.88 million people worldwide, with more than 676.6 million reported cases, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine data. Johns Hopkins stopped collecting data last month. The US government continues to assess the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, with intelligence agencies pointing towards the Wuhan Institute of Virology or a nearby market as potential sources of the outbreak.Biden signed the GOP-authored bill after having initially opposed the measure out of fear the legislation would "create wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty the health care system." The US president earlier indicated in January that he would be ending emergency declarations in May.In addition to declaring an end to the national emergency, the legislation will also end various waivers for federal health programs under Medicare, Medicaid and CHIP. However, White House officials have underscored that the end of the emergency will have a limited impact on the US public as the administration has been working to drawdown initiatives.The Republican-back measure cleared the US House despite 200 Democrats voting against the measure, and was later approved by the Senate in a bipartisan 68-23 vote.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230301/buildup-for-war-us-spins-covid-lab-leak-narrative-to-pin-blame-on-china-1107899842.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, us, covid-19 pandemic, white house statement