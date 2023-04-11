https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/bus-crash-in-peru-leaves-10-people-dead-15-injured-reports-say-1109337483.html
Bus Crash in Peru Leaves 10 People Dead, 15 Injured, Reports Say
Bus Crash in Peru Leaves 10 People Dead, 15 Injured, Reports Say
Ten people have been killed, and 25 more have been injured after a bus traveling between the Peruvian city of Huanuco and the country's capital Lima crashed and fell into a river
2023-04-11T04:30+0000
2023-04-11T04:30+0000
2023-04-11T04:30+0000
americas
peru
bus crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104905/46/1049054658_0:151:1600:1051_1920x0_80_0_0_8c51a9599fcce556f373eded7d3ee64f.jpg
According to media reports, of the 25 victims, 12 have been taken to hospitals in Lima. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, the media reported. The carrier company said that the accident was caused by a truck that had crashed into the bus. However, the truck has not been found in the area of the accident, the report said.
americas
peru
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104905/46/1049054658_0:0:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_240ff9401d7e547c8222668c2c7be793.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
peruvian city of huanuco, bus crash
peruvian city of huanuco, bus crash
Bus Crash in Peru Leaves 10 People Dead, 15 Injured, Reports Say
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Ten people have been killed, and 25 more have been injured after a bus traveling between the Peruvian city of Huanuco and the country's capital Lima crashed and fell into a river, local media reported on Monday.
According to media reports, of the 25 victims, 12 have been taken to hospitals in Lima. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, the media reported.
The carrier company said that the accident was caused by a truck that had crashed into the bus. However, the truck has not been found in the area of the accident, the report said.