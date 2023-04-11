International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/bus-crash-in-peru-leaves-10-people-dead-15-injured-reports-say-1109337483.html
Bus Crash in Peru Leaves 10 People Dead, 15 Injured, Reports Say
Bus Crash in Peru Leaves 10 People Dead, 15 Injured, Reports Say
Ten people have been killed, and 25 more have been injured after a bus traveling between the Peruvian city of Huanuco and the country's capital Lima crashed and fell into a river
2023-04-11T04:30+0000
2023-04-11T04:30+0000
americas
peru
bus crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104905/46/1049054658_0:151:1600:1051_1920x0_80_0_0_8c51a9599fcce556f373eded7d3ee64f.jpg
According to media reports, of the 25 victims, 12 have been taken to hospitals in Lima. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, the media reported. The carrier company said that the accident was caused by a truck that had crashed into the bus. However, the truck has not been found in the area of the accident, the report said.
americas
peru
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104905/46/1049054658_0:0:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_240ff9401d7e547c8222668c2c7be793.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
peruvian city of huanuco, bus crash
peruvian city of huanuco, bus crash

Bus Crash in Peru Leaves 10 People Dead, 15 Injured, Reports Say

04:30 GMT 11.04.2023
CC BY 2.0 / John Seb Barber / DSCF8679Peru police ambulance
Peru police ambulance - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2023
CC BY 2.0 / John Seb Barber / DSCF8679
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Ten people have been killed, and 25 more have been injured after a bus traveling between the Peruvian city of Huanuco and the country's capital Lima crashed and fell into a river, local media reported on Monday.
According to media reports, of the 25 victims, 12 have been taken to hospitals in Lima. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, the media reported.
The carrier company said that the accident was caused by a truck that had crashed into the bus. However, the truck has not been found in the area of the accident, the report said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала