https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/bus-crash-in-peru-leaves-10-people-dead-15-injured-reports-say-1109337483.html

Bus Crash in Peru Leaves 10 People Dead, 15 Injured, Reports Say

Bus Crash in Peru Leaves 10 People Dead, 15 Injured, Reports Say

Ten people have been killed, and 25 more have been injured after a bus traveling between the Peruvian city of Huanuco and the country's capital Lima crashed and fell into a river

2023-04-11T04:30+0000

2023-04-11T04:30+0000

2023-04-11T04:30+0000

americas

peru

bus crash

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104905/46/1049054658_0:151:1600:1051_1920x0_80_0_0_8c51a9599fcce556f373eded7d3ee64f.jpg

According to media reports, of the 25 victims, 12 have been taken to hospitals in Lima. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, the media reported. The carrier company said that the accident was caused by a truck that had crashed into the bus. However, the truck has not been found in the area of the accident, the report said.

americas

peru

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

peruvian city of huanuco, bus crash